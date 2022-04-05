Trek to Yomi gets May 2022 release date Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog have set the release date for their cinematic samurai side-scroller in early May this year.

Trek to Yomi has been looking like a strong contender in the indie gaming space this year. Between its stylized black and white look and fun, yet brutal-looking sword play, it looks like it’s going to be quite the action romp whether you’re an old school samurai film fan or not. Now we finally know when it’s coming, too. Trek to Yomi officially has a release date and its set for May 2022.

Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog shared the release date for Trek to Yomi in its latest trailer on April 5, 2022. Besides showing off more of its excellent combat and story, we also learned that Trek to Yomi will be released on May 5, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The trailer also shows off an extended look at gameplay in Trek to Yomi. We get to see the protagonist, a swordsman known as Hiroki, travel through a town beset by bandits. Throughout the showing, Hiroki duels and slices through various foes, as well as saving the villagers along the way.

Trek to Yomi has continued to look like an incredible romp ever since it was first shown at Devolver Digital’s E3 2021-adjacent showcase. The game has a Kurosawa film quality about it and uses effects well to boot. In the gameplay video above, a rainstorm is ongoing as the duels happen, providing excellent atmosphere as Hiroki duels his bandit foes. If it plays as well as it looks, Trek to Yomi could be a strong part of gaming conversation throughout the year.

We also got a hands-on taste of Trek to Yomi recently. Check out our initial thoughts on the game from our preview and be on the lookout for more coverage and updates leading up to the game’s release date in May on the 2022 video game calendar.