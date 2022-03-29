New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Fortnite raises over $100 million for Ukraine in 9 days

Chapter 3 Season 2 is less than two weeks old, but Fortnite has already raised over $100 million for Ukraine since its release.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

The gaming world has continued to rally around the war-torn nation of Ukraine. Among those who have looked to dedicate its substantial resources towards relief has been Epic Games, specifically the corner of Epic that's dedicated to pop culture phenomenon Fortnite. Earlier this month, the publisher announced that it would donate all proceeds from Fortnite purchases to charities supporting the Ukrainian relief effort. On Tuesday, Epic provided an update, noting that it had broken the $100 million milestone.

The updated total came via an update to a previous post on the Epic Games website. Epic Games first began collecting funds for humanitarian relief with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This includes all proceeds collected from V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew subscriptions and renewals, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs. All funds collected will go directly to Direct Relief, UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and World Central Kitchen. According to the FAQ on the Epic Games website, the company will look to expedite these donations, sending from its existing funds as purchases are made, but before any money from Epic's payment partners clear.

This is not the end of Fortnite's charity efforts, as Epic will continue donating all revenue from the game through Sunday, April 3. Expect the total amount raised to keep climbing, not only as players jump on new Chapter 3 Season 2 content, but also as renewed interest surfaces from the newly-announced Zero Build mode.

Shacknews will keep watching for everything from the Fortnite world, as well as from the gaming world's continued response to the tragic situation in Ukraine. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola