Fortnite raises over $100 million for Ukraine in 9 days Chapter 3 Season 2 is less than two weeks old, but Fortnite has already raised over $100 million for Ukraine since its release.

The gaming world has continued to rally around the war-torn nation of Ukraine. Among those who have looked to dedicate its substantial resources towards relief has been Epic Games, specifically the corner of Epic that's dedicated to pop culture phenomenon Fortnite. Earlier this month, the publisher announced that it would donate all proceeds from Fortnite purchases to charities supporting the Ukrainian relief effort. On Tuesday, Epic provided an update, noting that it had broken the $100 million milestone.

As of today, we’ve raised $100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @DirectRelief, we are now also collaborating with @WCKitchen.



Learn more at https://t.co/aexRh7ZEWQ pic.twitter.com/ZQsRYivIAe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022

The updated total came via an update to a previous post on the Epic Games website. Epic Games first began collecting funds for humanitarian relief with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This includes all proceeds collected from V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew subscriptions and renewals, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs. All funds collected will go directly to Direct Relief, UNICEF, the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and World Central Kitchen. According to the FAQ on the Epic Games website, the company will look to expedite these donations, sending from its existing funds as purchases are made, but before any money from Epic's payment partners clear.

This is not the end of Fortnite's charity efforts, as Epic will continue donating all revenue from the game through Sunday, April 3. Expect the total amount raised to keep climbing, not only as players jump on new Chapter 3 Season 2 content, but also as renewed interest surfaces from the newly-announced Zero Build mode.

Shacknews will keep watching for everything from the Fortnite world, as well as from the gaming world's continued response to the tragic situation in Ukraine. Keep it here for the latest updates.