Xbox Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film sweepstakes include fuzzy controllers If you win Xbox and Sonic's new sweepstakes, you'll get a themed Xbox Series S with some very furry blue and red controllers.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie is right around the corner and Paramount and Sega are pushing it hard in the final stretch. They’ve teamed with Xbox for a special giveaway. Winners will receive a Sonic-themed Xbox Series S bundle. The funny or weird part (depending on your disposition) is the controllers, which are actually coated in blue and red fuzz in representation of Sonic and Knuckles.

Xbox announced the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film sweepstakes via a Twitter post and page on the Xbox Wire blog on March 22, 2022. From now until April 4, 2022, participants over the age of 18 in the United States can enter the sweepstakes for a chance at winning a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Xbox bundle. It’s free to enter if you share the related tweet and includes a Sonic 2 film-skinned Xbox Series S and two Xbox Series controllers - both furry, one in Sonic’s iconic blue, and the other in Knuckles’ red.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.



Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

It’s definitely an oddball sweepstakes to say the least, but attention has been high for the upcoming Sonic 2 film that launches in theaters on April 8, 2022. Featuring Idris Elba as Knuckles, this upcoming film also brings in Sonic’s good buddy Miles “Tails” Prower, as well as bringing back Dr. Eggman played by the impeccable Jim Carrey. The films have been so anticipated that a third film and spinoff series for Knuckles has already been confirmed by Paramount and Sega. This new sweepstakes with Xbox is definitely one of the weirder things to come out of the craze (we dare you to try to keep those furry controllers clean if you use them regularly), but it’s still a fun thing to see in relation to the Sonic films.

If you want to get in on the sweepstakes, be sure to check out the above tweet ahead of the contest’s close in April. May the best fan win the fuzzy Sonic and Knuckles Xbox controllers.