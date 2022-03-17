Humble Games reveals 9 new titles for 2022 and beyond Humble Games has a full lineup of games lined up for the next year, including a few that indicate a slight shift in strategy.

On Thursday, Humble Games revealed its full roadmap for the future, which will feature nine newly-announced games. Some of them are set for a 2022 release, though some will slip into 2023 and possibly beyond. Some will also reflect an interesting new strategy for the Humble publishing arm, which includes investment in indie IPs.

Such is the case for Monaco 2, which we covered here at Shacknews moments ago. Monaco 2 led the slew of announcements with Humble announcing that Pocketwatch Games and creator Andy Schatz would return to put it all together. There were eight other game announcements that Humble had lined up on Thursday morning. Here's what those look like:

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Humble Games has teamed up with Summerfall Studios to announce Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Some might recall that this game was previously titled Chorus: An Adventure Musical, but given that there's a different game called Chorus out there, a name change may have been for the best.

There's a lot of talent attacked to Stray Gods. Creator David Gaider is largely remembered as a former lead writer at BioWare, while composer Austin Wintory brings his experience from games like Journey, Banner Saga, and other acclaimed titles. The story follows Grace, who finds her life turned upside-down after the last of the Greek Muses dies in her arms and apparently passes down a gift.

Check out the new trailer featuring the singing voice of Laura Bailey. Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is coming soon to PC.

Coral Island

Humble Games has teamed up with the Indonesian-based Stairway Games for a new farming simulator. Many elements of standard farm sims can be found here, including growing crops, nurturing farm animals, conversing and building relationships with townsfolk, and more. On top of that, Coral Island hopes to integrate elements of ocean conservation, giving it a more environmental message.

Coral Island is coming soon to PC.

Moonscars

Developer Black Mermaid will be making its debut on this 2D hack-and-slash platformer. Players will take on the role of a fallen god infested with humanity and looking to reassert their place in a world on the brink of ruin. All hopes of survival will hinge on the player's mastery of skill-based combat and their ability to overcome powerful enemies.

Moonscars is coming to PC this summer.

Ghost Song

The team at Old Moon is taking players onto the desolate moon of Lorian V for Ghost Song, a new 2D Metroidvania. After waking up from a long slumber on a crashed starship, players must explore the area around them, find secrets, uncover new abilities, and take on dangerous enemies. What exactly happened to lead to these events? What awaits within the depths of Lorian V?

Find out when Ghost Song releases on PC. This game is coming soon.

Signalis

Signalis may have grabbed your attention when it was named one of the Tribeca Games 2021 official selections. This survival horror title from the team at rose-engine puts players in the role of Elster, a technician Replika with few memories from before she awakened on an abandoned vessel. Who is she? Where did she come from? What are these nightmarish monsters that are haunting the vessel? Can she survive long enough to find out?

Signalis is coming this fall to PC.

Infinite Guitars

Developer Nikko Nikko got the attention of Humble Games with its upcoming rhythm RPG, Infinite Guitars, so much so that Humble has taken on publishing duties. For those unaware of this game, Infinite Guitars takes place in a world devastated by war machines. To fight back against powerful mechanical foes, players must unleash rhythm-based attacks and face-melting guitar solos.

Infinite Guitars is coming soon to PC.

Chinatown Detective Agency

This one was partly covered during Wednesday's ID@Xbox Showcase. However, Humble Games is going a step further with an official release date. For those who haven't seen it, Chinatown Detective Agency is a mystery adventure game inspired by the classic Carmen Sandiego titles of yesteryear. Do heavy research in order to find the bad guys, wherever they may be, and prepare to tackle a global mystery.

Chinatown Detective Agency will release on PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 7. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The Iron Oath

Lastly, Humble Games has teamed up with Curious Panda Games for a turn-based tactical RPG that's driven heavily by player choice. Players will lead a band of hired soldiers and will have to work diligently to ensure that everybody survives. That won't be easy, as the realm of Caelum is filled with ruthless mercenaries, nomadic bandits, and fearsome creatures.

The Iron Oath will come to Steam Early Access on April 19. If you want a taste of what the game will entail, there's a free demo available right now.

Those are all of the games set to release under the Humble Games umbrella in the next year and beyond. Keep it here on Shacknews, as we return with more on the latest games.