Rockstar confirms GTA5 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are paid upgrades Owners of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online won't get a free upgrade when the game comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the game will be on discount.

One of the more interesting points of contention as we move between console platforms is easily the way by which publishers offer version upgrades. Some make it free, some don’t, and, despite being a near-decade old game, Grand Theft Auto 5 seems to be falling into the latter category. Rockstar has announced pricing for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA5. Unfortunately, there is no free upgrade option for previous version owners.

Rockstar put out details on pricing for GTA5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S fairly recently alongside pre-load details. There won’t be any free upgrades, so any players looking to just jump into the new versions without paying a dime are out of luck. However, GTA5 and GTA Online will offer discounts on both platforms in the first few months of launch.

Set to feature some upgraded features that take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware, the upgraded versions of GTA5 and GTA Online unfortunately won't be free to previous owners.

The PS5 version of GTA5 will retail at $39.99 USD, but players will be able to get it at 75 percent off for $9.99 during the first three months of launch. GTA Online will be free to download during those first three months, but will then retail as a standalone app at $19.99.

The Xbox Series X/S version of GTA5 will also retail at $39.99, but go 50 percent off for the first three months for $19.99. GTA Online is included in this package. However, GTA Online will also have a standalone edition on Xbox Series X/S. It won’t be free, though. As a standalone, GTA Online will retail for $19.99 again, but get a 50 percent discount as well for $9.99.

With Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online’s release dates on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S coming up this March on the 2022 gaming calendar, it’s a bit of a shame players are being asked to buy the games again. That said, with the discount it will at least be less of a bill. Stay tuned for more details leading up to launch day.