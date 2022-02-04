Grand Theft Auto 5 gets March 2022 release date for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S After some delays the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgraded versions of GTA 5 have a fresh release date for next month.

Rockstar has been working on getting upgraded versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 ready for quite a while now. The soon-to-be three console generation-spanning game was set to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S last year, but things didn’t quite work out that way. It looks like Rockstar has gotten its ducks in a row, though, because the developer just gave the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA 5 a new release date in March 2022.

Rockstar announced its newest release date plans for Grand Theft Auto 5’s upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in a Rockstar Newswire press release on February 4, 2022. According to the press release, GTA 5’s upgraded edition will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 15, 2022. The upgraded version will bring a number of features to both new console editions, including graphic upgrades to support 4K and 60 frames-per-second, texture and draw distance improvements, and HDR and ray-tracing options. Of course, the games should also load much faster too and haptic feedback is said to be coming to the PS5 version for the DualSense controller.

PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer GTAV Story Mode progress and GTA Online characters and progression at launch: https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/CUtWlzrQDw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S has been long-promised, but delayed several times. The new console versions were originally announced back in June 2020, and then given release dates for November 2021. However, Rockstar was unable to meet the November release date, due in part to the issues with the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. That said, it looks like Rockstar is finally ready to move forward with GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and has promised that all progress made in the game’s story mode and GTA Online will carry over from PS4 and Xbox One once the new editions launch.

With the new March 15 releasee date set for GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, stay tuned for further updates leading up to the new edition’s launch.