Dead Space remake developer livestream coming this week Motive Studios devs will be revealing new details about the Dead Space remake in a special developer livestream at the end of this week.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about Electronic Arts and Motive Studios’ remake of iconic horror title Dead Space. They announced the massive undertaking of remaking the 2008 horror game in the middle of last year, and while we’ve heard some small details since, we’re set to get a major update this coming weekend. Motive Studios devs are set to host a developer livestream dedicated to details and updates on the Dead Space remake.

Electronic Arts and Motive Studios announced the upcoming developer stream for Dead Space with a tease on the game’s YouTube channel on March 7, 2022. According to the tease, a Dead Space developer stream is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Motive has promised that new details and what’s going on with the Dead Space remake are set to be shown and discussed.

“Motive invites you to the latest in their series of early looks at development and what goes into the remake of a game,” the early video description reads.

This will be one of our first major official updates on the Dead Space remake since August 2021, when we learned that Motive is aiming to turn the original Dead Space into a seamless and unbroken horror experience with as little load screens as possible. Other than that, Motive has been quietly working on the game since it was first announced at EA Play Live 2021 back in July of last year.

We still don’t have a release date on the Dead Space remake, and we’re not sure whether or not to expect one this coming weekend, but stay tuned as new details are announced for the game when the developer livestream goes live this Friday. We’ll be sure to share the updates right here at Shacknews.