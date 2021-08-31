Dead Space remake devs aiming for seamless, unbroken experience A main priority of EA Motive is to turn its remake of Dead Space into an entire game without jarring cutscenes or noticeable loading.

Electronic Arts surprised and delighted everyone when they announced that its Motive Studio, the team behind Star Wars Squadrons, would be working on a full remake of the original Dead Space. As amazing as the game was, its creators have admitted on multiple occasions that there were things they wanted to do that were impossible due to technology restraints. EA Motive’s remake is a chance to do all of that and more, including making the entire game a seamless, unbroken journey.

This priority came up on the recent Dead Space remake developer livestream hosted by Motive Studio on August 31, 2021. Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme, and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola spoke at length about the early development of the game, including combat, exploration, and environmental design of the game. There’s a lot the team wants to do to strengthen the immersive horror experience of the Dead Space remake. One such thing is creating an entire game devoid of cuts or noticeable loading - an unbroken and seamless game from beginning to end.

It will likely be quite the challenge to hide all of the little things one must do to make this experience possible behind the curtain. That said, we’ve seen some pretty amazing area transition magic in modern games, including Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Given that the new Dead Space is being optimized for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, there’s no telling what the remake will look like when it gets closer to finished… probably kind of scary, though.

Ever since the Dead Space remake was teased by EA Motive, our minds have wandered in curiosity of the revamped terrors this game has in store for us, but Motive Studio stressed that the game is still very early in development. We’ll likely be waiting a bit to find out. Stay tuned as we await further details and updates along the way.