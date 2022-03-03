Evening Reading - March 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

After the previous longer videos, Simon is back with a bit of a shorter solve, but one that is just as difficult as others!

Destiny 2 Wolrd First Raid Race

It's almost raiding time. I'll be streaming my team's attempt on the Shacknews Twitch channel this weekend!

Dave Grohl eats hot wings

What a champion.

Let's learn about sleep

This sleep expert gives us some insight into what he knows about sleep.

Some good feelings

Thousands of people in Berlin have gone to the central train station to offer fleeing Ukrainians a place to stay. Really moving. pic.twitter.com/OReuMnHcfk — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 3, 2022

People helping people.

Learn those boss moves

Elden Ring memes have been amazing tbh. pic.twitter.com/Sg6NTc2c0j — jez (@JezCorden) March 3, 2022

Look more professional while it hits you in the face.

Aurelia is the best

Long live the jellyfish.

The Elden Ring map

tarnished guy who can't stop talking about how big the map is — Make Up A Tarnished Guy (@MakeSouls) March 3, 2022

It doesn't stop!

This wizard messed me up

My thoughts after exploring the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/5FcjlMfp4s — Classy (@ClassyEditing) March 3, 2022

I resorted to using a crossbow to whittle it away.

