New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Evening Reading - March 3, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

After the previous longer videos, Simon is back with a bit of a shorter solve, but one that is just as difficult as others!

Destiny 2 Wolrd First Raid Race

It's almost raiding time. I'll be streaming my team's attempt on the Shacknews Twitch channel this weekend!

Dave Grohl eats hot wings

What a champion.

Let's learn about sleep

This sleep expert gives us some insight into what he knows about sleep.

Some good feelings

People helping people.

Learn those boss moves

Look more professional while it hits you in the face.

Aurelia is the best

Long live the jellyfish.

The Elden Ring map

It doesn't stop!

This wizard messed me up

I resorted to using a crossbow to whittle it away.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad. I looks like he's taking a selfie! You can see more adorable photos like this over on Shackpets. Make sure you upload photos of your own pet for all of us to see!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola