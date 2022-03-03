Evening Reading - March 3, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo features replayable stages and a boss battle
- Chocobo GP review: Road wark ahead
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign walkthrough
- Mina the Hollower Kickstarter closes with 4 times its funding goal at $1.2M
- Bloober Team to stop selling games in Russia and Belarus in support of Ukraine
- Elon Musk encourages UAW to vote on unionization at Tesla
- Elden Ring had the biggest game launch in the UK since Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Cuphead Show Season 2 is coming to Netflix in summer 2022
- The Pokemon Company donates $200,000 to Ukrainian aid
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
After the previous longer videos, Simon is back with a bit of a shorter solve, but one that is just as difficult as others!
Destiny 2 Wolrd First Raid Race
It's almost raiding time. I'll be streaming my team's attempt on the Shacknews Twitch channel this weekend!
Dave Grohl eats hot wings
What a champion.
Let's learn about sleep
This sleep expert gives us some insight into what he knows about sleep.
Some good feelings
Thousands of people in Berlin have gone to the central train station to offer fleeing Ukrainians a place to stay. Really moving. pic.twitter.com/OReuMnHcfk— Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 3, 2022
People helping people.
Learn those boss moves
Elden Ring memes have been amazing tbh. pic.twitter.com/Sg6NTc2c0j— jez (@JezCorden) March 3, 2022
Look more professional while it hits you in the face.
Aurelia is the best
Pumpking Head my favorite btw #ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/5zXJ52gkDb— HyperSouls (@Hyper_Souls) March 3, 2022
Long live the jellyfish.
The Elden Ring map
tarnished guy who can't stop talking about how big the map is— Make Up A Tarnished Guy (@MakeSouls) March 3, 2022
It doesn't stop!
This wizard messed me up
My thoughts after exploring the Carian Study Hall in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/5FcjlMfp4s— Classy (@ClassyEditing) March 3, 2022
I resorted to using a crossbow to whittle it away.
