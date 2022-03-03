ShackStream: In pursuit of Destiny 2's Parasite Exotic This week, Jan will team up with Bill to acquire the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2's latest expansion, The Witch Queen.

Jan is taking a break from flying this week so that he can pursue the Parasite Exotic weapon in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. He'll be joined by Bill, and together they will try to complete the quest and acquire the Exotic Grenade Launcher. If you need some help figuring out the Of Queens and Worms quest yourself, we suggest you read our detailed guide.

If there's time, we might take the Parasite Exotic Grenade Launcher for a test run as we track down All Lucent Moth locations in Destiny 2. Discovering this kind of hidden content is one of Jan's favorite pastimes when he's not in the cockpit. For those more interested in flight simulation, don't worry, Jan will be back in the Shack Air cockpit next week to continue his trip to Adelaide, Australia.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel for some relaxing space destruction. If you want to influence future flights, don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!