Atomic Heart gets late 2022 release window in latest trailer It would appear that Mundfish's Russian sci-fi horror shooter will be coming out in 2022, likely in a month ending in "-ber."

Atomic Heart has looked like quite a unique proposition ever since it was first shown to us. The game features both the splendid conveniences and absolute horrors of unchecked technology and science, strewn about a natural land of forests and hills. We’ve seen small details here and there on this dystopian sci-fi horror shooter, but the newest trailer for the game has given us an idea of when we’ll be able to play it ourselves. Developing studio Mundfish has set a release window for late 2022.

Mundfish shared a big story trailer and the release window for Atomic Heart on the game’s YouTube channel on February 10, 2022. The trailer shows us a fresh glimpse of the characters, technology, mechanical and biological horrors, and combat we will see in the game. It’s looking like a solid blend of gunplay, melee, and biomechanical powers like freezing ice will be at our disposal. Perhaps more importantly, we also learned that Mundfish is aiming to have the game out this year, supposedly in a mystery month ending in “-ber”… meaning possibly between September and December.

Mundfish has seemingly been pouring everything and the kitchen sink into the design of Atomic Heart. The game looks gorgeous, yet frightening, and clean and sleek, yet often grisly as well. It’s of course going to have a high-quality photo mode to show off all that good detail, but much of the game also looks rather incredible in action. Between deadly robots of all kinds, bioengineered monsters, and our own character’s infusion of technology into their body, if Mundfish can stick the landing on this game, it looks like it’s going to be an incredible experience for sci-fi, horror, and shooter fans alike.

With a release window set for later on the 2022 gaming calendar, stay tuned for further announcements and details on Atomic Heart right here at Shacknews.