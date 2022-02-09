Horizon Forbidden West gets its first PS4 gameplay reveal Guerrilla Games has promised that it won't be skimping on PS4 versions of Horizon Forbidden West and recently showed gameplay on the older console.

As we get deeper and deeper into the latest generation of consoles and games developed for them, it becomes an increasingly valid concern as to whether those same games will run well on older hardware. Horizon Forbidden West is one such game. With a tandem release on PS4 and PS5, it’s worth wondering if the PS4 version will run well. Thankfully, Guerrilla Games is aware of the concern. The latest gameplay video for Horizon Forbidden West was captured entirely on PS4, sharing what the game will look and play like on the previous gen console.

Guerrilla Games and PlayStation shared the PS4 gameplay video for Horizon Forbidden West in a PlayStation Blog post and on the PlayStation YouTube channel on February 9, 2022. Obviously, Horizon Forbidden West won’t have the full fidelity and performance that can be offered on the PS5 version, but it will be functional and visually beautiful nonetheless. At the very least, Horizon Forbidden West is looking like it will hold up okay as players embark on Aloy’s new adventure.

Gurrilla Games Studio Director & Executive Producer Angie Smets claims that making Horizon Forbidden West work on PS4 and PS5 consoles was a high priority for the team.

“Whether you will be playing on your PS4 or PS5 console, our team has made sure you get to enjoy the best experience on each platform,” Smets writes in the blog post.

Indeed, with PS5 consoles still very difficult to come by, many still find themselves stuck on the PS4 generation. Such being the case, game developers still have a vested interest in developing for the previous generation as well as the current generation.

In Horizon Forbidden West, it looks like PS4 players won’t have to suffer a terribly compromised experience even as it shines on the PS5. With the game fast approaching this February on the 2022 gaming calendar, stay tuned for further updates and details leading up to the release of Horizon Forbidden West.