Shacknews Dump - February 4, 2022 Microsoft is buying studios. Sony is buying studios. Everyone is buying something and we're talking about it on today's Shacknews Dump!

Game studio acquisitions are getting buck wild in 2022. Take-Two Interactive is acquiring Zynga, Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, Sony is buying Bungie… what’s next? Well, it’s the weekend, so up next would be the Shacknews Dump to talk about these things and more from among the hottest gaming news of the week!

On this February 4 edition of the Shacknews Dump, and thankfully for Bobby Kotick, we’re here to talk about Activision Blizzard’s lack of a conference call for the previous quarter even if he doesn’t want to. However, on the other side of the pool, PlayStation is making plays as well with the acquisition of Bungie. Also, the lead producer on the Dynasty Warriors games wants to tackle Star Wars? Yes, please!

Join us as we talk about these and other news stories on the Shacknews Dump

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

