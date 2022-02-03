There is no Activision Blizzard Q4 2021 earnings call [UPDATED] Activision Blizzard has canceled its Q4 2021 conference call in light of the recently announced Microsoft acquisition.

Updated 2/3/2022 @ 1:35 p.m. PT: It has been announced that Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will not have a conference call, according to games news and analyst Twitter Daniel "ZhugeEX" Ahmad. Reportedly the reason for the canceling of the conference call is due to the recent announced and upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. As such, there will be no conference call stream accompanying Activision Blizzard's Q4 2021 earnings results on February 3.

There is no conference call from Activision Blizzard today, in lieu of the Microsoft acquisition.



Also no comment from Bobby Kotick on whether he will turn the company into a worker co-op before the acquisition goes through.



Original Story: Activision Blizzard has had an eventful quarter, to say the least. The company has continued to deal with the fallout of sexual harassment and discriminations at the video game company, with the Raven Software QA protest and unionization just the latest chapter in that story. The company was also acquired by Microsoft in a blockbuster deal back in January. Add on the company’s regular video game business, and the Activision Blizzard Q4 2021 earnings call is one you likely won’t want to miss. Let’s see how you can listen in on the call.

Listen to the Activision Blizzard Q4 2021 earnings call here

The Activision Blizzard Q4 2021 earnings call will take place today, February 3, 2022. It will take place after the company releases its financial earnings report and will be accessible through the webcast link on the company’s investor relations page. We’ll be streaming the entire call for you to hear on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Following its conclusion, the call will be available as a VOD on our YouTube channel.

During the earnings call, Activision Blizzard executives will surely talk about how the company has financially performed over the past few months, discussing different metrics and providing guidance for the coming months. It will be interesting to see if the company discusses the ongoing situation surrounding Raven Software’s QA team and their attempt to unionize following the layoffs of a dozen employees.

We’ll also be listening to see if Activision Blizzard executives talk about the recent Microsoft acquisition and what it means for their business. If there’s a Q&A section, it’s likely that shareholders will bring up these questions to the companies.

We here at Shacknews will be listening to the call and reporting on any potential news out of the earnings call, which you can find on our Activision Blizzard topic page.