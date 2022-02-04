How to fast travel - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Learn how to unlock fast travel so you can move between airs in Dying Light 2 with greater ease.

Players can more quite fast in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Not only are there a wealth of parkour options, you can use ziplines, a paraglider, and even a grappling hook. But sometimes you want to get somewhere without all the fuss, which is where fast traveling in Dying Light 2 comes in. Now, the thing is, actually unlocking fast travel will take a bit of work, so buckle up.

How to fast travel

To unlock fast travel in Dying Light 2, you must first finish the main campaign mission, Let’s Waltz! This mission will deliver you to the other area of the map, which you have no doubt been eyeing off since you unlocked the open world mode. This other area is also where you’ll unlock a bow – so get going!

Look for the fast travel icon. You can travel to these locations from any spot on the map.

Once you do make it to the Central Loop and the big city of Villedor proper, you will be able to fast travel to specific locations. Open up your map and look for an icon that has three arrows pointing right on it. This is a fast travel point. Place your cursor over it and hold the on-screen button to fast travel to that location.

Unlock more fast travel points by clearing Metro Stations.

When you first reach the main city, you will only have two fast travel points to move between. As a loading screen states, you can actually unlock more by clearing out Metro Stations. These train stations are full of enemies for you to defeat, from infected to marauders. However, once cleared, you will unlock a safe zone, some handy XP, and a fast travel point. This ought to make it quicker to find inhibitors scattered in the far corners of the map.

Now that you know how to fast travel in Dying Light 2, take a moment to look over the Shacknews Dying Light 2 page. You'll find heaps of helpful information, like what to upgrade first: health or stamina and who to assign facilities to, peacekeepers or survivors.