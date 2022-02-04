What to upgrade: health or stamina - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Picking whether to upgrade health or stamina first in Dying Light 2 can cause a bit of concern, as both are quite valuable.

When you first start Dying Light 2, you will need to make some tough decisions, including which to upgrade first, health or stamina. Though you can eventually upgrade both of them fully, early in the game you won’t have access to a lot of resources so it can be difficult to know which one to focus on. Depending on your playstyle, and difficulty chosen, what you choose to upgrade may change.

What to upgrade first: health or stamina

In Dying Light 2, finding and using inhibitors is how you will upgrade your health and stamina (this also directly affects your immunity). Because inhibitors are hard to come by, picking which one to upgrade first is going to be an important decision early on in the game.

The Parkour moves in Dying Light 2 make exploring the city a treat.

For the most part, my personal preference is to focus on upgrading stamina first. You will spend most of your time in Dying Light 2 running across the rooftops and exploring the vast world. Because of this, having access to all of the movements (like wallruns and tic-tacs) makes it far easier to escape from danger.

On the other hand, the health stat will give you access to new combat moves and increase how much damage you take. Upgrading health first is a good idea if you’re playing on a tougher difficulty setting and you’re finding that you’re unable to escape without dying. However, you won’t be able to swing your weapon much before you run out of stamina.

Always be searching for inhibitors. When you have three, you can upgrade either your health or stamina.

Because stamina is responsible for the parkour movement as well as how much you can swing your weapon in combat, upgrading stamina first is the best option. You will be able to run from the chase sequences or keep swinging your weapon for longer. Plus, there are plenty of useful movement skills that you can unlock.

When it comes to picking which to upgrade first, health or stamina, it’s going to come down to personal preference. However, stamina should be the one most players go for. Keep in mind that you’ll be able to upgrade both over the course of the game. Stop by the Shacknews Dying Light 2 page for more guides and the latest news.