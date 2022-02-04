How to get a bow - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Unlock a bow in Dying Light 2 so you can deal with threats at a distance.

Dying Light 2 has a lot of melee combat, but those who enjoy being sneaky and using ranged weapons will be pleased to hear you can unlock a bow. The bad news is that getting a bow in Dying Light 2 is going to require a bit of effort, as it is locked behind one of the main story missions. Depending on how much you focus the main story will change how quickly you can get your hands on this useful ranged weapon.

How to get a bow

To get a bow in Dying Light 2 you will need to finish a mission called Let’s Waltz. This is a main story mission that takes place several hours into the game. This means that up until that mission, you will need to get by using nothing but your melee weapons.

The Let's Waltz! mission in Dying Light 2 is where you will unlock the first bow.

Given that Dying Light 2 is an open world game with hundreds of hours’ worth of content, it’s worth noting that there may be another option to get a bow even earlier. Should this be the case, we will let you know where you can find one.

However, based on our time with the game, it seems as though the first bow you can get is in fact the one associated with the Let’s Waltz mission. For those that want an idea of how far into the game this is, it occurs several hours into the story. There are at least 4 or 5 main missions before you can reach this point. You won't even be able to fast travel until you reach this mission, so hurry up!

Because the Let’s Waltz story mission offers one of the first bows in the game, it is vital you complete it as soon as possible. You’ll be able to start engaging in long-range combat, which should keep you out of danger and may even make it easier to decide whether to upgrade health or stamina. With your bow in hand, spend some time looking over our Dying Light 2 page for more guides to help you survive the zombie apocalypse.