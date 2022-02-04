All skills and abilities - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Discover all the Combat and Parkour skills in Dying Light 2 so you can work out what to unlock first.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human lets you upgrade Aiden’s and skills, improving his effectiveness in combat and parkour abilities. Because these skills are so spaced out, and choosing which one to unlock is a big deal, you’ll want a clear picture of all your options. Below you’ll find tables dedicated to all of the Combat Skills unlocked via Health and Parkour Skills accessed via Stamina.

Before you get started unlocking skills in Dying Light 2, take a moment to look over our guide on which to upgrade first: health or stamina. This will help guide your early game decisions to ensure you have the best experience.

Combat Skills

The Combat Skills, as the name suggests, affects Aiden’s combat prowess. You will need to upgrade his health to unlock these moves. Some of the abilities include ones that let you vault over enemies, kick them, jump on them, offer you power attacks, and even various stab and bow moves.

Combat Skills Description Required Skill Required Health Vault Kick Jump over staggered enemies and follow up with a kick. N/A N/A Perfect Dodge Dodge at just the right time to stagger your enemy. Vault Kick N/A Grapple Use the momentum of attacking enemies to throw them to the side. Perfect Dodge 140 Health Grapple Throw Increase the momentum of enemies thrown with Grapple to knock them to the ground. Grapple 180 Health Air Kick When dropping onto enemies from above, nail them with a power kick. Vault Kick N/A Vault Power Kick Add force to your Vault Kick and send enemies flying. Air Kick 140 Health Head Stomp Headstomp enemies that lay on the ground. Vault Power Kick 180 Health Dropkick Perform a powerful kick while jumping. Air Kick 180 Health Perfect Parry Perform a perfect block to stagger your enemy for longer and trigger a slo-mo effect that allows additional follow-up actions to be executed more easily. Vault Kick 120 Health Block Projectiles Block incoming projectiles like knives and arrows. Perfect Parry 160 Health Deflect Projectiles Deflect an incoming projectile and send it back to your attacker. Block Projectiles 240 Health Block Charge When blocking, charge at an enemy in front of you and knock them to the ground. Perfect Parry 160 Health Power Attack Perform a powerful attack that deals more damage, interrupts enemy attacks and blocks. Vault Kick 120 Health Windmill Perform a powerful attack that hits all enemies around you. Power Attack 160 Health Ground Pound Perform a powerful attack while in mid-air. Power Attack 160 Health Stab Quickly take down an unaware enemy (requires a knife) Vault Kick 160 Health Stab Followup Automatically throw a knife at another enemy after performing a Stab (requires a knife) Stab 200 Health Ledge Takedown Quickly take down enemies by pulling them down from a ledge. Stab Followup 240 Health Smash Smash enemy heads while dropping onto them from above. Vault Kick 200 Health Smash Jump Perform a jump right after Smash, giving you the opportunity to follow up with another aerial attack. Smash 240 Health Precise Aiming Increase your aim with all ranged weapons. Vault Kick 160 Health Power Shot Adds piercing and bonus damage to all ranged weapon shots. Precise Aiming 200 Health Serial Shot Allows you to fire up to 3 projectiles at the same time. Power Shot 240 Health Parkour Shot Gain the ability to use ranged weapons while parkouring. Precise Aiming 220 Health

Parkour Skills

The Parkour Skills are all about improving Aiden’s ability to run, jump, and move around the environment. Upgrade the Stamina stat to unlock access to some great moves, like safer landings, wallrunning, double jumps, and even various crowd-clearing bashes and sprinting moves.

Parkour Skills Description Required Skill Required Stamina High Jump Allows you to jump higher and reach higher ledges N/A N/A Active Landing Reduce fall damage and keep your moment. High Jump N/A Safe Landing Increases the height from which you can land without taking any damage. Active Landing 140 Stamina Landing Jump Press jump when you hit the ground with Active Landing Safe Landing 200 Stamina Firm Grip Make the last climb on ledges even when your stamina is gone and briefly maintain your grip when you land on ledges from great heights. High Jump N/A Fast Climb Move faster on ledges when moving up to either side. Firm Grip 140 Stamina Ledge Jump Jump while climbing on ledges to get higher more quickly. Fast Climb 200 Stamina Far Jump Use any obstacle to spring from it and jump further. High Jump 120 Stamina Double Jump Reach even greater heights while jumping off obstacles. Far Jump 160 Stamina Rotate Jump Turn 180 degrees during a jump. Double Jump 200 Stamina Sleek Runner Increase your speed while navigating tricky obstacles like slipes, balance boards, climbing pipes, wall openings, etc. High Jump 120 Stamina Slide Slide while running to pass thorugh low holes in walls and other passages. Sleep Runner 160 Stamina Slide Jump Perform a jump directly from a Slide without losing any momentum. Slide 200 Stamina Stealth Movement Increase your overall speed and mobility while sneaking. Gain the ability to perform a Crouch Jump. Sleek Runner 160 Stamina Crowd Runner Run through a group of enemies without losing any momentum and lowering the damage you receive. Sleep Runner 160 Stamina Dart Temporarily increases your movement speed, which allows you to jump across wider gaps, reach higher ledges or run longer on walls. High Jump 140 Stamina Dash Dash for as long as your Stamina lasts. Dart 180 Stamina Afterboost Gain a brief burst of speed after performing specific parkour moves. Dash 240 Stamina Enemy Jump Jump off enemies while in Dart/Dash. Dart 180 Stamina Bash Bash through obstacles and enemies without stopping. Dart 200 Stamina Tic Tac Run alongside vertical surfaces. High Jump 160 Stamina Wall Run Run upwards on vertical surfaces. Tic Tac 200 Stamina Wall Run Jump Jump up while performing a Wall Run. Wall Run 240 Stamina Wall Combo Combine Tic Tacs or Wall Runs into longer combos. Tic Tac 260 Stamina

There are a whole lot of skills to unlock in Dying Light 2 and each will improve the gameplay experience, offering you new ways to engage with the game. Keep in mind that in order to unlock these abilities, you will not only need to find inhibitors to increase your stats, but also earn enough Combat or Parkour points to unlock new moves. Work your way over to the Shacknews Dying Light 2 page for more guides to help increase your odds of survival.