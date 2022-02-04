How to unlock the paraglider - Dying Light 2 Stay Human Get the paraglider in Dying Light 2 so you can soar between buildings and land safely on the ground without needing to jump onto a mattress or garbage.

The paraglider is one of the most useful tools in Dying Light 2. This parachute lets you safely jump off the top of tall buildings regardless of whether or not there is a safe spot to land on the ground. The only trouble will actually be getting a paraglider in the first place.

How to unlock the paraglider

To get the paraglider in Dying Light 2, you will need to progress through the main story until you reach the Central Loop. The quest you want to complete is called Let’s Waltz, which ends with you gaining access to the city, meeting a new character, and being given your first paraglider. This is also where you'll unlock the ability to fast travel.

You'll unlock the Paraglider after you finish the mission, Let's Waltz.

The paraglider will only be at level one, the most basic version. This paraglider will let you glide from rooftop to rooftop, or even down to the ground. To use the paraglider, press the Z key on PC or the X button while you’re in mid-air to open the chute. Your stamina will drain when the paraglider is in use. If you run out of stamina you will lose control and may even plummet to the ground.

Take some time to upgrade the paraglider to improve its functionality.

When you have the paraglider unlocked, go and visit some craftmasters to see if they have paraglider upgrades. These upgrades will significantly improve how the glider handles. For example, the first upgrade will increase its maneuverability and range, and also add the ability to increase height while in flight.

Now that you’ve got the paraglider unlocked, you can focus on reaching places you haven’t been able to reach in the pass. You can even start looking to upgrade it to improve its functionality. Beyond the paraglider, you will also want to unlock your first bow so you can start fighting zombies from a distance. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Dying Light 2 page for even more guides to help you survive the harsh world and even assist with making some difficult decisions.