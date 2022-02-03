Amazon (AMZN) AWS revenue was up 40% in Q4 2021 to $17.78 billion
It looks like Amazon's AWS has been doing work behind the scenes for the internet giant.
As another quarter comes to an end we’re once again in the middle of an earnings report week. Among them was Amazon (AMZN) which saw a hearty increase in revenue from Amazon Web Services. The company reported that their AWS revenue was up a whopping forty percent which helped propel it to a profit of $17.78 billion USD.
Developing…
