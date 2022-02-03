Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2021 earnings results massively beat EPS expectations Amazon reported a massive earnings-per-share number of $27.75 per share versus an expectation of $3.77 per share.

The Amazon company is one of the largest tech giants in the entire world by far, and as fiscal quarters are closing out, so too is Amazon worth watching for its investment in cloud services, web services, Twitch, and, of course, its shopping network. Amazon just reported its Q4 2021 earnings results and the company had plenty to be proud of. Notably, the company beat earnings per share (EPS) expectations by a massive amount, in addition to other wins reported by the company over the last quarter.

Amazon reported its Q4 2021 earnings results on its investor relations website on February 3, 2022. Among the stats included in the overall report, one of the more mind-blowing numbers was Amazon’s EPS, which was $27.75 per share versus an expectation of $3.77 per share.

Amazon's (AMZN) stock was up sharply in after-hours trading following the release of its exceptional Q4 2021 earnings results.

