Amazon Prime is increasing monthly and annual fees
Subscribers to Amazon Prime, both new and existing, can expect a price hike in 2022.
Amazon Prime is about to get more expensive for both new and existing customers. Amazon made the announcement today through their Q4 2021 earnings report.
The price of an Amazon Prime subscription will be increased from $119 USD to $139 USD annually, and $12.99 to $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Amazon states that this is due to the growing serivces provided to Prime members.
Anyone who signs up for a new Prime account can expect the price change to kick in on February 18, 2022. Existing Prime members will see their rates increase starting March 25, 2022.
This story is developing.
Bill Lavoy