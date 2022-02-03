Amazon Prime is increasing monthly and annual fees Subscribers to Amazon Prime, both new and existing, can expect a price hike in 2022.

Amazon Prime is about to get more expensive for both new and existing customers. Amazon made the announcement today through their Q4 2021 earnings report.

The price of an Amazon Prime subscription will be increased from $119 USD to $139 USD annually, and $12.99 to $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Amazon states that this is due to the growing serivces provided to Prime members.

With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs, Amazon will increase the price of a Prime membership in the U.S., with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2018. For new Prime members, the price change will go into effect on February 18, 2022, and for current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal.

Anyone who signs up for a new Prime account can expect the price change to kick in on February 18, 2022. Existing Prime members will see their rates increase starting March 25, 2022.

This story is developing.