Stern on bringing the pinball community together with Insider Connected We got to talk to Stern Pinball about the release of its Insider Connected app which aims to offer pinball fans and owners new ways to connect and compete.

Pinball is an incredible game. No matter what machine you play on, it’s a badge of pride to learn it and get the best score you can get. It’s also incredibly fun to share the experience with friends and like-minded fans. That said, in a time when it’s harder to get together with others, Stern created a new feature for its machines that builds connections between pinball players whether playing together on the same machine or far apart. It’s Stern’s Insider Connected program and app and recently we got to talk to Chief Creative Officer George Gomez all about it.

Stern Insider Connected provides all sorts of connectivity and activity to the company’s new and existing pinball tables. Starting with the recent Godzilla table release, new Stern Pinball tables are coming with Insider Connected functionality built-in, but kits can also be installed to apply Insider Connected to previous tables. The program allows Stern to offer special challenges on various tables, such as hitting certain targets or clearing a certain score. Establishments can also arrange events for a specific machine through Insider Connected.

Perhaps most notably, users can download the Insider Connected app to interact with each other, including posting high scores, competing for challenges, and taking part in the events mentioned above. All-in-all, whether you’re playing on your own pinball table or enjoying a Stern machine out in the field, any game with Stern Connected supplies players and organizers with a wealth of new interactivity that was otherwise impossible. There is also a free version of Stern Insider Connected and a premium version that allows users to access exclusive sneak peeks at Stern products, behind-the-scenes content, and Insider Connected premium exclusive merchandise.

