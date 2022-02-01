New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Evening Reading - February 1, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a unique type of sudoku puzzle, this one limited to digits between 1 and 7.

Easter Eggs in video games that were never discovered

I love Easter Eggs! I wish Bungie would add them into Destiny 2.

It takes a Halo maker to make a Halo killer

Is Bungie's next game going to be a Sony exclusive?

Always think the best

Everyone is trying.

Seinfield but it's modern

I think we need another show like Seinfield. Is it Always Sunny?

The best kind of teammate

I bet this bunny is really good.

King of the Hill clips

Bill gets a bit too creepy in this one.

This is a good joke

People on Twitter can be funny sometimes.

A blessed image

It's not cursed! It's amazing.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's having a good stretch! You can see photos like this and more if you download Shackpets! You can also upload photos of your own pet and then challenge other pets! The community will then vote to decide which one is cuter.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

Hello, Meet Lola