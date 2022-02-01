Evening Reading - February 1, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a unique type of sudoku puzzle, this one limited to digits between 1 and 7.

Easter Eggs in video games that were never discovered

I love Easter Eggs! I wish Bungie would add them into Destiny 2.

It takes a Halo maker to make a Halo killer

Sony can finally build its Halo killer by the people who have made Halo — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 31, 2022

Is Bungie's next game going to be a Sony exclusive?

Always think the best

People on Twitter are too quick to judge each other based on worst possible interpretations of tweets. Stop assuming the worst. Assume the best. It'll increase the amount of love and wisdom in the world. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 31, 2022

Everyone is trying.

Seinfield but it's modern

I think we need another show like Seinfield. Is it Always Sunny?

The best kind of teammate

I bet this bunny is really good.

King of the Hill clips

Bill gets a bit too creepy in this one.

This is a good joke

boss: somebody stole the office thesaurus



me: I perceive your concern however I am not cognizant of the perpetrator — john (@mrjohndarby) January 31, 2022

People on Twitter can be funny sometimes.

A blessed image

It's not cursed! It's amazing.

