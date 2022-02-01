Evening Reading - February 1, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 4 Things we want from the Pokemon franchise after Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection swings with extra Hz
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters shines light on co-op puzzling
- HitPiece NFT marketplace is listing music they have no rights to sell
- Activision Blizzard executive presents anti-union messaging in leaked Slack post
- Yacht Club Games reveals Mina the Hollower & accompanying Kickstarter
- Google (GOOGL) announces 20-for-1 stock split
- Team17 cancels NFT plans just one day after announcing them
- Google (GOOGL) Q4 2021 earnings results handily beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 2022 earnings results misses revenue expectations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Today Simon tackles a unique type of sudoku puzzle, this one limited to digits between 1 and 7.
Easter Eggs in video games that were never discovered
I love Easter Eggs! I wish Bungie would add them into Destiny 2.
It takes a Halo maker to make a Halo killer
Sony can finally build its Halo killer by the people who have made Halo— Nibel (@Nibellion) January 31, 2022
Is Bungie's next game going to be a Sony exclusive?
Always think the best
People on Twitter are too quick to judge each other based on worst possible interpretations of tweets. Stop assuming the worst. Assume the best. It'll increase the amount of love and wisdom in the world.— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 31, 2022
Everyone is trying.
Seinfield but it's modern
February 1, 2022
I think we need another show like Seinfield. Is it Always Sunny?
The best kind of teammate
February 1, 2022
I bet this bunny is really good.
King of the Hill clips
February 1, 2022
Bill gets a bit too creepy in this one.
This is a good joke
boss: somebody stole the office thesaurus— john (@mrjohndarby) January 31, 2022
me: I perceive your concern however I am not cognizant of the perpetrator
People on Twitter can be funny sometimes.
A blessed image
February 1, 2022
It's not cursed! It's amazing.
