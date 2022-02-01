New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Google (GOOGL) Q4 2021 earnings results handily beat EPS and revenue expectations

Google (GOOGL) soared past expectations in its Q4 2021 earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
2

Google is one of the biggest and most influential companies in the world, making it a key player when it comes to the financial world. Shareholders and financial analysts eagerly await the company's earnings reports in order to see just how business is performing as of late. Google (GOOGL) has released its Q4 2021 earnings report, showing that the company strongly beat both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations.

Google (GOOGL) released its Q4 2021 earnings report on February 1, 2022. In the report, the company shared that it raked in $75.325 billion in revenue over the quarter, smashing the $71.98 billion expectation. Google also cleared EPS expectations, earning $30.69/share against a $26.69 expectation. Google CEO Sundar Pichai released a statement alongside the company’s Q4 2021 earnings.

Google’s (GOOGL) Q4 earnings shows a 32 percent year-over-year increase. The company attributes a lot of this success to “broad-based strength in advertiser spend and strong consumer online activity, as well as substantial ongoing revenue growth from Google Cloud.”

Google (GOOGL) shareholders are sure to be pleased with the news found in the company's Q4 earnings report. Today also saw AMD and EA share their earnings for the latest quarter as well. Shacknews will continue to report on the biggest stories in the world of finance as it relates to tech and gaming.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

