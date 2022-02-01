New Exotics revealed in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's Weapons and Gear trailer The latest trailer for the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion gave us a look at all new gear, plus the ability to craft our own weapons.

It won’t be too much longer before Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is out, bringing all-new story content, missions, challenges, weapons, and gear to the game. That said, we haven’t seen all the details on the last couple topics until now. A new trailer for The Witch Queen specifically focused on all the new equipment that will be at every Guardians’ disposal once the expansion launches. That includes not only new Exotics, but also the ability to craft weapons for our personal preferences.

Bungie launched the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Weapons and Gear trailer on the Destiny YouTube channel on February 1, 2022. It included a major look at all sorts of new goodies coming with the expansion. Notably, we got to see the new collection of Exotic weapons and armor coming to the game, including the Grand Overture, which will be Season Pass exclusive. This slug launcher charges up to fire full auto missiles and devastate your foes. It’s joined by the Parasite, which is a worm launcher that will increase damage over continued firing, and the Osteo Striga, which fires a swarm of projectiles that burst in toxic explosions.

There’s more coming, too. We got a look at new Exotic armor as well. The Titan Hoarfrost - Z Chest piece will replace the Barricade ability with a Stasis Wall to put solid separation between you and your foes. Meanwhile, the Warlock Osmiomancy Gloves provide an additional Coldsnap that will better seek foes. Finally, the Hunter’s Blight Ranger Helmet will increase the damage of reflected projectiles. We finally also got the details on what the new Glaive weapons will do for each class. You can check out the full rundown of Exotics and their details just below:

Weapons

Grand Overture: Slug launcher charges full auto missiles (Season Pass required)

Slug launcher charges full auto missiles (Season Pass required) Parasite: Worm launcher with increasing damage

Worm launcher with increasing damage Osteo Striga: Swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst

Armor

Hoarfrost - Z Chest (Titan): Stasis Wall replaces Barricade

Stasis Wall replaces Barricade Osmiomancy Gloves (Warlock): Additional Coldsnap with enhanced seeking

Additional Coldsnap with enhanced seeking Blight Ranger Helmet (Hunter): Reflected projectiles deal increased damage

Glaives

Titan Glaive - Edge of Action: Places a protective shield

Places a protective shield Warlock Glaive - Edge of Intent: Places a healing turret

Places a healing turret Hunter Glaive - Edge of Concurrence: Deploys tracking chain lightning

Of course, if anything above isn’t to your liking, you’ll also be able to make your own weapons in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. The trailer kicked off with a tease of weapon crafting in which you’ll be able to change out perks and stats to create your ideal armament.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to release later this February. Stay tuned to all of our ongoing Destiny 2 content and coverage for the latest details and check out our full strategy guide to help you prepare for anything you need when The Witch Queen expansion launches.