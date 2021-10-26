Which edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen should you buy? Find out which edition of Destiny 2: The Which Queen you should buy to get every bit of content for the next year.

Knowing what to buy in Destiny 2 is a daunting task for the average person. I recently had a friend join the game and knowing what he needed to buy to get access to every weapon or mission was ridiculous. If you’re a hardcore Guardian and just want to own it all, this guide will help you choose the perfect edition of The Witch Queen.

The Witch Queen pre-order guide

There are four editions of The Witch Queen for players to choose from. These include the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle, and the Collector's Edition. Choosing the right bundle for you will depend on how much money you can spend and how much content you want available.

The Witch Queen Standard Edition

All images courtesy of Bungie.

The Standard Edition of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen includes the following:

New Campaign

Weapon Crafting

New Glaive Weapon Archetype

New Raid

Exotic Gear

New 6-player Activity

Pre-Order instant unlocks:

Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell

The Enigma Exotic Emote

Legendary Emblem

The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition:

Exotic SMG, Catalyst, and Ornament

Access to Seasons 16, 17, 18, and 19

2 Dungeons Released in Year 5

Throne World Exotic Sparrow

The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle

Deluxe Edition:

Exotic SMG, Catalyst, and Ornament

Access to Seasons 16, 17, 18, and 19

2 Dungeons Released in Year 5

Throne World Exotic Sparrow

30th Anniversary Pack:

New Dungeon

Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament

New Weapons Inspired by Past Bungie Worlds

Thorn Armor Set

Bungie Streetwear Ornament Set

Marathon Themed Ornament Set

Unique Helmet Ornament

Exotic Sparrows

Exotic Ship

Emblems, Shaders, Emotes, and More

The Witch Queen Collector's Edition (Sold out)

Soundtrack for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Psychometer Decoder

Hive Ghost Shell

Dossier Lore Book

ID Badge

Lenticular Reveal Card

Weapon Schematic Poster

Which edition should you buy?

If money isn’t an issue and you know you’re all in on Destiny 2, my suggestion would be to purchase the Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle. This will give you all content (probably) throughout the entirety of 2022. This gets you all the season passes, both new dungeons, access to the 30th Anniversary Bundle, and The Witch Queen. I’m certain Bungie will find a new way to charge more for Destiny 2 in 2022, but as of right now, The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle gets you everything you need.

On the other hand, if you want to play it by ear and go step by step, you’re fine to start off by purchasing the 30th Anniversary Pack when the time comes, then The Witch Queen later, and then each season pass and dungeon as they release. This is responsible consumer behavior and I applaud you for it, but I pre-ordered the edition that washes your car and paints your fence for you, as one does.

Where to buy Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

You can buy Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the 30th Anniversary Pack, and all other available content from Bungie's website directly. Click on the edition that you want and it will direct you to the store for your specific platform. This would be a much easier way to find the edition that you want without having to navigate a third-party digital storefront.

Should you pre-order?

This is down to your preference. Of course, pre-ordering gets you some stuff. The Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, The Enigma Exotic Emote, and a Legendary Emblem are all yours if you pre-order right now or any time leading up to the 30th Anniversary event. If those things matter to you, go ahead. Most of us are all in on Destiny 2 and know we’re going to buy this stuff either way, so ordering it now doesn’t really make much of a difference.

Now that you know all the details of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and the 30th Anniversary Pack, you can decide which edition to buy to best suit your needs. If you’d like to read more about Destiny 2 while you wait for the new content to drop, you can do so at our Destiny 2 strategy guide.