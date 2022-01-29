Weekend Discussion - January 29, 2022

Hello everyone. Saturday is here and so is Weekend Discussion! It feels good to be back after a jam packed week of amazing content from the Shacknews Staff and a variety of news in the gaming world. Let's dive in.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

There were plenty of awesome moments from the ShackStreams this week! Here are a few.

TJ threw down in Windjammers 2 in some intense online matches.

Donovan showed off the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus and caught some new friends!

The Shack Staff are throwing down in Halo: Infinite every Thursday. Our resident Halo expert Sam Chandler is a human highlight reel. Enjoy this moment.

Weekend Deals

And now...The Internet

Taco Bell is getting into the adult beverage market. Will you be tryng out the spiked Baja Blast?

That time of year is here again.

Heading into the season: pic.twitter.com/dZS4770kuo — Myriam Gurba (@lesbrains) January 27, 2022

Elmo's media training is top notch.

Elmo speaks out on his feud with Rocco pic.twitter.com/5Bw0QB61n5 — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) January 26, 2022

My experience when turning on the CW is pretty much some form of confusion every time nowadays. Prime example:

imagine going through the cw’s catalog and coming across this scene 😭 pic.twitter.com/LTwCD1xTyE — bri thee elitist bitch. (@khaoticreveries) January 6, 2022

Imagine paying real money for a giant Lunchables pizza. The Chicagoan in me is sickened by this.

NY and Chicago...we have a common enemy https://t.co/Y3vLM8dAJ7 — New Job Chauce!⚡️🌩 (@ChauceNoSauce) January 23, 2022

The Twitch meta is getting even weirder.

Last night, Twitch banned a CSGO streamer as he pulled out his dick and balls and began shaving them... live on stream



Yes this is real life pic.twitter.com/lKa74k0iNY — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 27, 2022

Manscaped wants no part.

there are better ways to get a sponsorship with us than doing this — MANSCAPED (@manscaped) January 28, 2022

I'm excited to see Carrie-Anne Moss in this role. I hope we see more actors crossing over into voice acting work. It could be incredibly freeing.

Tilda is a mysterious woman with a special connection to the ancient past. She is portrayed by Carrie-Anne Moss, who is equally good at keeping secrets…#HorizonForbiddenWest #RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/hjAP94l91S — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 28, 2022

Put this version on Spotify please.

Dawg why @chancetherapper absolutely eat on this country version of Hot in Herre pic.twitter.com/Hp7RioQJbI — Me (@Ksea43_) December 31, 2021

Weekend Vibes

The Weeknd dropped his new album a little bit over a week ago and it's been a great soundscape for night drives. He released a full concert experience on release day that's kinda trippy and a great way to experience the album. Check out the full show below:

FKA twigs continues to push her creativity to new limits. Her mixtape Caprisongs is a fun ride full of short bops and she's been pushing out videos over the past few weeks for each track. Check out the hand recorded video for "ride the dragon".

Last pick of the week is a brand new funky groove from Toro y Moi, "Postman". The visuals are pretty dope in this one. Enjoy.

I hope you all are enjoying your weekend and thanks for taking a lil' time to check this out. If you enjoy this content, take a moment to consider subscribing to Mercury. Have a great night!