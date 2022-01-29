New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Weekend Discussion - January 29, 2022

It's Saturday, you know what that means. Weekend Discussion is here!
Dennis White
Dennis White
1

Hello everyone. Saturday is here and so is Weekend Discussion! It feels good to be back after a jam packed week of amazing content from the Shacknews Staff and a variety of news in the gaming world. Let's dive in.

In case you missed it at Shacknews

There were plenty of awesome moments from the ShackStreams this week! Here are a few.

TJ threw down in Windjammers 2 in some intense online matches.

Donovan showed off the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus and caught some new friends!

The Shack Staff are throwing down in Halo: Infinite every Thursday. Our resident Halo expert Sam Chandler is a human highlight reel. Enjoy this moment.

Weekend Deals

And now...The Internet

Taco Bell is getting into the adult beverage market. Will you be tryng out the spiked Baja Blast?

That time of year is here again. 

Elmo's media training is top notch. 

My experience when turning on the CW is pretty much some form of confusion every time nowadays. Prime example: 

Imagine paying real money for a giant Lunchables pizza. The Chicagoan in me is sickened by this. 

The Twitch meta is getting even weirder. 

Manscaped wants no part. 

I'm excited to see Carrie-Anne Moss in this role. I hope we see more actors crossing over into voice acting work. It could be incredibly freeing. 

Put this version on Spotify please.

Weekend Vibes

The Weeknd dropped his new album a little bit over a week ago and it's been a great soundscape for night drives. He released a full concert experience on release day that's kinda trippy and a great way to experience the album. Check out the full show below:

FKA twigs continues to push her creativity to new limits. Her mixtape Caprisongs is a fun ride full of short bops and she's been pushing out videos over the past few weeks for each track. Check out the hand recorded video for "ride the dragon". 

Last pick of the week is a brand new funky groove from Toro y Moi, "Postman". The visuals are pretty dope in this one. Enjoy.

I hope you all are enjoying your weekend and thanks for taking a lil' time to check this out. If  you enjoy this content, take a moment to consider subscribing to Mercury. Have a great night!

Community Manager
Community Manager

Dennis is the current Community Manager and Social Media lead for Shacknews. He loves to be part of the conversation with readers and the gaming community. He’s been an avid gamer since his dad showed up with a Sega Genesis on Christmas day. Denny is very passionate about making the game industry and associated media spaces more inclusive, and was founder of an organization for POC content creators with over 800 of the best and brightest around the world. He’s also been a content creator on Twitch since 2015 and has spoken live at panels for Twitchcon, C2E2, Queer Esports, and several others along with providing D&I consulting for up and coming brands in gaming.

Dennis is a huge fan of fighting games, hosting live tournament events for games like Injustice 2 and Tekken 7 with some fun color commentary. He’s also regularly competing in several tourneys annually for games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. As a Chicago native, you can expect him to be slightly depressed about the Bears post-season hopes on a regular basis. He’s also a fan of FromSoftware created Soulsborne games and enjoys doing challenge runs in his spare time. He hopes to complete his first no-hit run of a Dark Souls game by the end of the year. When he’s not gaming, you can find him diving into the discount comics bin or enjoying a horror movie with the lights off.

You can contact him at dennis.white@shacknews.com and connect with him on Twitter at @DennyVonDoom.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola