Shacknews Dump - January 21, 2022 On this week's Dump, we have a lot of high-fiber news to discuss. After all, it's not every week Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $70 billion.

Boy howdy, what a week right? We here at the Shacknews Dump pride ourselves upon being able to pack in even the most monumental of news stories throughout the week, but even we’re cramping up on just how big the stories were this week. Join us as we try to power through and discuss Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard and so much more!

On this January 21 edition of the Shacknews Dump, the elephant in the room cannot go unaddressed. Microsoft closing in on a deal to acquire Activision Blizzard has implications that will likely shake the gaming industry this year and for years to come. It’s not the only thing that happened though. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date, but only after some intense crunch. In lighter news, AGDQ 2022 broke donation records during the course of the speedrunning event.

Join us as we talk about these and further news stories on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump. Your viewership and encouragement ensures these streams are always worth our time. As an aside, if you’d like to help support livestreams like the Shacknews Dump, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us keep our streams going strong and we truly appreciate it. Plus, you can do it for free by linking an Amazon Prime account up to your Twitch account for a free Twitch subscription through Prime Gaming each month.

Microsoft spent a lot of money on Activision Blizzard this week. Will it really pay off in the end? Join us as we discuss that and other hot news stories on this week’s Shacknews Dump shortly.