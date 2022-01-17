New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 17, 2022 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The history of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

I hope you can take a moment today to reflect.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku is themed after the game, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, which Simon and Mark have played on their stream. Worth checking out if you haven't already.

Dark Souls speedrun at AGDQ 2022

This Dark Souls speedrun is a race between two 'runners! It's quite interesting to see how their paths diverge as they use different strategies.

An astrophysicist answers some questions

I would love to hear these clever people talk about the universe some more, please.

Thinking about time travel in FromSoftware titles

Far out, how good is Demon's Souls?

Speaking of Dark Souls...

The theme of Majula is probably one of the best pieces of music in the series.

Check out these circles

Pretty neat.

The mystery has been solved

Reckon we'll find anything unusual on the Moon?

This is quite the crossover

Definitely a more wholesome Disco Elysium.

The rock feud continues

Seeing Elmo deal with Rocko has been pure bliss.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. Make sure you go and get Shackpets so you can see more photos of him! It's recently been updated to include a Latest Pets feature, which lets you scroll through an endless reel of adorable pet pictures from the community.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola