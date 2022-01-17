Evening Reading - January 17, 2022 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The history of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

I hope you can take a moment today to reflect.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This sudoku is themed after the game, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, which Simon and Mark have played on their stream. Worth checking out if you haven't already.

Dark Souls speedrun at AGDQ 2022

This Dark Souls speedrun is a race between two 'runners! It's quite interesting to see how their paths diverge as they use different strategies.

An astrophysicist answers some questions

I would love to hear these clever people talk about the universe some more, please.

Thinking about time travel in FromSoftware titles

Thinking about how FromSoft games have time travel...



DS1 has Artorias of the Abyss time thing

DS2 has giant memories

DS3 has Untended Graves

Bloodborne has Old Hunters DLC

Sekiro has memories (eg Hirata)



And Demon's Souls takes you back to 2009; when life was still good — Mordecai (@EldenRingUpdate) January 7, 2022

Far out, how good is Demon's Souls?

Speaking of Dark Souls...

souls guy who sleeps to the sound of majula — Make Up A Souls Guy (@MakeSouls) January 7, 2022

The theme of Majula is probably one of the best pieces of music in the series.

Check out these circles

Rotating, inscribed circles produce Fibonacci spirals along the envelope curve [https://t.co/2FJqqOcanF] [source of the gif: https://t.co/EG2CDxzgNT] pic.twitter.com/UmFAZZh5ZP — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 7, 2022

Pretty neat.

The mystery has been solved

BREAKING: China’s lunar rover finally made it to the “cube-shaped anomaly” it photographed last month



It was just a moon rock pic.twitter.com/9nwbogzuAD — Latest in space (@latestinspace) January 7, 2022

Reckon we'll find anything unusual on the Moon?

This is quite the crossover

brain wouldn't let me rest till i did this pic.twitter.com/eUzgOCxklL — Rose (@modernmodron) January 7, 2022

Definitely a more wholesome Disco Elysium.

The rock feud continues

Elmo/Rocco feud getting me through the week pic.twitter.com/bUB5B4GUrJ — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) January 6, 2022

Seeing Elmo deal with Rocko has been pure bliss.

