Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 7 here

We're at the end of another Awesome Games Done Quick. Come watch the final day and get the full schedule.
Ozzie Mejia
2

It's hard to believe, but the week is almost over. This year's Awesome Games Done Quick is on its final day. The world's top speedrunners have reached the end of another epic marathon. Watch them finish up with the best games of the past and present and complete their mission in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Going into the final day, the runners have raised over $1.9 million. Shacknews is here for one more post of the daily schedule, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Insert your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh meme here.

You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:02 AM The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night Any% (Dark) - GBA CDRomatron 28:00
6:40 AM Casio Mario World Any% - SNES kezcade 40:00
7:30 AM SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Any% - Xbox SHiFT 55:00
8:35 AM Subnautica Survival Any% - PC salvner 55:00
9:45 AM Earthbound Any% - SNES octopuscal 1:00:00
11:00 AM Fallout: New Vegas All Unique Weapons - PC BananaPegasus 55:00
12:10 PM Halo: Combat Evolved Legendary - PC Chronos_R 1:17:00
1:42 PM The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past All Bosses (No Exploration Glitch) - SNES hotarubi_ta 58:00
3:10 PM Tetris: The Grand Master GM Race - Arcade spc, PiePusher11, PARTY MAN X, JBroms 15:00
3:40 PM Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Blindfolded Any% - PC Mitchriz 2:45:00
6:40 PM Bonus Game 7 - Deltarune Chapter 2 Main Route - PC Shayy 1:10:00
8:05 PM Event Recap Recap 100% - Live sumichu, Sent, JHobz 15:00
8:20 PM Metal Gear Solid Console, All Bosses, Extreme - PSTV dlimes13 1:29:00
9:59 PM Finale The End - AGDQ Tech Crew 10:00

1:42PM - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Most of this year's Awesome Games Done Quick has focused on newer games and some more non-traditional runs. The usual staples haven't been featured as much, but here's a game that will look refreshingly familiar to GDQ viewers. It's time for A Link to the Past, where players will get to check out an All Bosses run. Celebrate Zelda's 35th anniversary more than Nintendo did by tuning in for this run.

3:10PM - Tetris: The Grand Master

Speaking of GDQ traditions, it's time for the annual journey into Tetris: The Grand Master, where the most esteemed Tetris players in the world will dive in for an exhibition unlike any in the world. This is a segment that's not to be missed.

3:40PM - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Speaking of runs not to be missed, we've seen a lot of blindfolded runs at GDQ. Punch-Out? Okay, that's hard, but it can be done based on sound cues. Super Mario 64? That's much more challenging, but a Mario expert can make it work. A FromSoftware game? Now it's just getting wacky.

But, here we are. Mitchriz is about to impress the gaming world by showing that he can complete Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as unforgiving as any title in the FromSoftware library, without use of his sight. I'm a little disappointed that this isn't being called "Zatoichi%," but we can't have everything, can we?

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online comes to a close tonight. Come back to Shacknews at the end, as we'll recap how much has been raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 15, 2022 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 7 here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 6:01 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is in it’s last day and has raised $1,940,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It will continue until the 16th! 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2022 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 9th to 16th, 2022, completely online. Speedrunnners will play through over 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Gunstar Heroes, modern games such as Nioh 2, DEATHLOOP and Part Time UFO, and bad games such as Zelda's Adventure and The Simpsons: Bart's House of Weirdness will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
      You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/rzmh6m/agdq_vod_thread_2022/
      Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
      Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87UfmV905519CIbopOHMghVz
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 6:05 AM

      Now: Casio Mario World any% — SNES
      Next: SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom
      Then: Subnautica
      Soon: EarthBound

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 6:55 AM

      Now: SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Any% — Xbox
      Next: Subnautica
      Then: EarthBound
      Soon: Fallout New Vegas

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 8:01 AM

      Now: Subnautica Survival Any% — PC
      Next: EarthBound
      Then: Fallout New Vegas
      Soon: Halo: Combat Evolved

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 8:20 AM

      $2,000,000 raised for Prevent Cancer Foundation !!!!!!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 8:59 AM

      Now: EarthBound Any% — SNES
      Next: Fallout New Vegas
      Then: Halo: Combat Evolved
      Soon: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 15, 2022 10:02 AM

      Now: Fallout New Vegas All Unique Weapons — PC
      Next: Halo: Combat Evolved
      Then: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
      Soon: Tetris: The Grand Master

Hello, Meet Lola