Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online: Watch Day 7 here
We're at the end of another Awesome Games Done Quick. Come watch the final day and get the full schedule.
It's hard to believe, but the week is almost over. This year's Awesome Games Done Quick is on its final day. The world's top speedrunners have reached the end of another epic marathon. Watch them finish up with the best games of the past and present and complete their mission in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Going into the final day, the runners have raised over $1.9 million. Shacknews is here for one more post of the daily schedule, while also spotlighting noteworthy runs worth following.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Insert your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh meme here.
You can watch this year's Awesome Games Done Quick live in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022: Day 7 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. (Disclaimer: Times subject to change.)
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:02 AM
|The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night
|Any% (Dark) - GBA
|CDRomatron
|28:00
|6:40 AM
|Casio Mario World
|Any% - SNES
|kezcade
|40:00
|7:30 AM
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom
|Any% - Xbox
|SHiFT
|55:00
|8:35 AM
|Subnautica
|Survival Any% - PC
|salvner
|55:00
|9:45 AM
|Earthbound
|Any% - SNES
|octopuscal
|1:00:00
|11:00 AM
|Fallout: New Vegas
|All Unique Weapons - PC
|BananaPegasus
|55:00
|12:10 PM
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Legendary - PC
|Chronos_R
|1:17:00
|1:42 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|All Bosses (No Exploration Glitch) - SNES
|hotarubi_ta
|58:00
|3:10 PM
|Tetris: The Grand Master
|GM Race - Arcade
|spc, PiePusher11, PARTY MAN X, JBroms
|15:00
|3:40 PM
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Blindfolded Any% - PC
|Mitchriz
|2:45:00
|6:40 PM
|Bonus Game 7 - Deltarune
|Chapter 2 Main Route - PC
|Shayy
|1:10:00
|8:05 PM
|Event Recap
|Recap 100% - Live
|sumichu, Sent, JHobz
|15:00
|8:20 PM
|Metal Gear Solid
|Console, All Bosses, Extreme - PSTV
|dlimes13
|1:29:00
|9:59 PM
|Finale
|The End - AGDQ
|Tech Crew
|10:00
1:42PM - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Most of this year's Awesome Games Done Quick has focused on newer games and some more non-traditional runs. The usual staples haven't been featured as much, but here's a game that will look refreshingly familiar to GDQ viewers. It's time for A Link to the Past, where players will get to check out an All Bosses run. Celebrate Zelda's 35th anniversary more than Nintendo did by tuning in for this run.
3:10PM - Tetris: The Grand Master
Speaking of GDQ traditions, it's time for the annual journey into Tetris: The Grand Master, where the most esteemed Tetris players in the world will dive in for an exhibition unlike any in the world. This is a segment that's not to be missed.
3:40PM - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Speaking of runs not to be missed, we've seen a lot of blindfolded runs at GDQ. Punch-Out? Okay, that's hard, but it can be done based on sound cues. Super Mario 64? That's much more challenging, but a Mario expert can make it work. A FromSoftware game? Now it's just getting wacky.
But, here we are. Mitchriz is about to impress the gaming world by showing that he can complete Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as unforgiving as any title in the FromSoftware library, without use of his sight. I'm a little disappointed that this isn't being called "Zatoichi%," but we can't have everything, can we?
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online comes to a close tonight. Come back to Shacknews at the end, as we'll recap how much has been raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.
