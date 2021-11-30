Nintendo issues statement on 'ensuring diversity' in key personnel The company seeks to create an environment where women can 'build successful careers'.

Nintendo has released its Corporate Governance Report in which it outlines how the company aims to ensure diversity within key personnel. The report notes that Nintendo will aim to increase the proportion of women in managerial positions as part of an effort to create an environment where women can build their careers.

The Corporate Governance Report was updated on November 30, 2021 and can be viewed online in PDF format. In the report is a section labelled Supplementary Principle 2-4-1 Ensuring Diversity in Key Personnel within the Organization. Within this section, Nintendo highlights its recruitment efforts that focus on a person’s “competence and skills” regardless of gender, age, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity. The focus is on the potential employee’s “quality and quantity of skills”.

The report goes on to note that, as the gaming world grows and more diverse individuals come to play, that it is essential for Nintendo to “leverage the talents of a diverse workforce”. In order to meet these requirements, the company is “recruiting women and creating an environment in which women can build successful careers”. This will be done by recruiting women for managerial positions.

Nintendo aims to increase the number of women in both their global offices (which sits at 23.7% as of March 31, 2021) and in Japan (which sits at 4.2% as of the same date). This new focus on diversity should see more women working for Nintendo, helping to bring another perspective to the multilayered and diverse song that is video game development.

This new commitment by Nintendo has occurred at quite the opportune time. Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the DFEH that has CEO Bobby Kotick stating he will resign if issues aren’t fixed “with speed”. The lawsuit has caused so much attention that several industry leaders have come out to condemn Activision Blizzard, including Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser who stated that the accounts are “distressing and disturbing”.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo bumps those numbers up now that the Corporate Governance Report has been updated.