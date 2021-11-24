Black Friday 2021 Nintendo Switch Deals: Consoles, games, and accessories If you're looking for the best from Nintendo this Black Friday, you're in the right place. Here are the best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories.

Black Friday is just days away, but the best of Nintendo might already be for sale. If you're looking for the top deals on the Nintendo Switch and everything adjacent, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at what's available in terms of Black Friday 2021 Nintendo deals for consoles, games, and accessories.

Black Friday 2021 Nintendo Switch console deals

If you're looking for discounts on the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition, you must be out of your mind. At this point, people will be content to just find one at all, much less a discounted one. However, this is where our guide on Where to buy and find Nintendo Switch OLED stock will come in handy. Be sure to check the links in that guide, which should help you find a Nintendo Switch OLED Edition. Best of luck!

As for the classic Nintendo Switch model, there's a bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $299.99 USD. Be sure to check the following retailers to see if there are any in stock:

Black Friday 2021 Nintendo Switch game deals

Several retailers are offering major deals on physical copies of Nintendo Switch titles. Here are a few of them:

If you'd like digital games, those are on sale over on the Nintendo eShop. Our Weekend Console Download Deals feature has everything you need!

Ring Fit Adventure

There's never been a better time to try out Ring Fit Adventure. The full package is $25 off of its regular price over at the Nintendo Online Store, Best Buy, Target, Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit recently received its 2.0 update, which means it's a great time to pick it up! You can pick up either version for $40 off its regular price from these retailers:

Those are the biggest Black Friday 2021 deals for Nintendo Switch. Keep this page bookmarked throughout the weekend for all of your shopping needs and keep up with our Black Friday 2021 guides across Shacknews.