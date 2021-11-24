Dragon Age 4 senior creative director Matt Goldman has left BioWare Current BioWare boss Gary McKay said in a studio email that Goldman left on 'mutually agreed' terms.

It would seem any and all prospects of Dragon Age 4 have run into quite the roadblock recently. A recent BioWare email stated that Dragon Age 4 senior creative director Matt Goldman has officially left the studio, and while BioWare remains committed to a high-quality new Dragon Age game, it has been admitted that this will affect work and development on the game.

The BioWare email sharing Goldman’s exit was sent out recently and obtained by Kotaku. Written by Gary McKay, the email suggested that Goldman will be exiting the studio immediately, but upon “mutually agreed” terms with the company.

“We understand that Matt's departure has an impact on you,” McKay wrote, “as well as the game's development. Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare's standards… We, including EA's executive team, have absolute confidence in the leadership here at the studio and the people working on this game to carry forward our vision.”

A spokesperson for Electronic Arts would also share a statement, claiming that Goldman “leaves the next Dragon Age game in excellent hands, with the team here at the studio who will carry forward our vision for the game.”

Goldman had been a veteran developer with BioWare. He entered the company in 1998 and aided as an artist on Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights, and the first Dragon Age games. He took up original Dragon Age director Mike Laidlaw’s position after Laidlaw left the company and headed over to Ubisoft Quebec. Even so, we know very little about Dragon Age 4 and it could have been assumed that the game was quite a ways off, with only trickles of trailers such as that at The Game Awards 2020 reminding us the project is in motion.

With Goldman leaving BioWare, both the studio and EA have assured players that Dragon Age 4 is still moving forward. That said, this also means that it will take even longer to see something substantial about the game. Stay tuned as we watch for further updates and details.