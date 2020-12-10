Dragon Age 4 gets new trailer at The Game Awards 2020 It's been two years since BioWare first revealed Dragon Age 4 at The Game Awards. At this year's show, the studio returned with a new reveal.

Has it really been a full two years since BioWare first teased Dragon Age 4? Indeed, Dragon Age 4 was first unveiled at The Game Awards 2018. Fast-forward to The Game Awards 2020 and information on the game has been scarce. However, during Thursday's show, viewers got a first peek at what the next Dragon Age will look like.

Dragon Age will take players into new locations and face them off against new monsters. As noted by the Dragon Age website, players will have to form a fellowship of heroes that range from powerful warriors, to dashing rogues, to bold archers. While those checking out The Game Awards got a first look at what some of the character archetypes will look like, it should be noted that there's no gameplay to be seen just yet.

Whether Dragon Age 4 will ultimately live up to the bar set by the series' predecessors remains to be seen. News from last week that BioWare GM Casey Hudson and Dragon Age producer Mark Darrah departed the studio may give fans some pause. But maybe tonight's reveal will alleviate some concerns.

Dragon Age 4 is coming soon. Platforms have not been confirmed, but expect it to come to PC and modern consoles.