PC specs and requirements - Halo Infinite Find out if your PC has what it takes to battle it out in Halo Infinite with our guide to the minimum requirements and specs.

This past week was the 20th anniversary of the original Halo: Combat Evolved released for the Xbox console back in 2001 and the birth of the Xbox ecosystem. In order to celebrate the milestone, Microsoft and the team at 343 Industries gave series fans a big gift in the form of launching the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite nearly a month ahead of the game’s scheduled December release date. Available for the Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, Halo Infinite is launching on more platforms than any Halo title that has come before it.

The PC version of Halo Infinite Multiplayer is available through the Windows Store, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam. All PC versions of the game use the Xbox Live network for matchmaking and partying up with your friends. The team at 343 Industries has been hard at work over the last couple of years building Halo Infinite for PC players from scratch using knowledge gleaned from the time they spent on the Master Chief Collection port. Halo Infinite features all the features and customization options one would expect from a top-shelf PC port, including a wide range of graphics settings that allow players to dial in that perfect balance between visual fidelity and performance.

In order to determine if your current PC (or one you may be buying or building) is up to the task of running Master Chief’s latest romp, we have prepared this handy guide to the Halo Infinite Multiplayer minimum PC requirements and specifications.

Microsoft and 343 Industries have published the minimum required PC specs to run Halo Infinite. Your PC will need to meet or exceed the listed specs in order to enjoy the game at a playable level (albeit with lowered settings).

Minimum requirements

Operating system - 64-bit Windows 10

CPU (AMD) - AMD Ryzen 5 1600

CPU (Intel) - Intel Core i5-4440

Memory - 8GB

GPU (AMD) - AMD Radeon RX 570

GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Hard-drive space - 50GB

Halo fans interested in pushing for a smoother 60Hz output at settings comparable to those on the Xbox Series X|S consoles should ensure that their PC meets or exceeds the recommended specs of the PC version of Halo Infinite listed below.

Recommended system requirements

Operating system - 64-bit Windows 10

CPU (AMD) - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

CPU (Intel) - Intel Core i7-9700k

Memory - 16GB

GPU (AMD) - AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

Hard-drive space - 50GB

There you have it, folks. With this list of the minimum required specs for Halo Infinite on PC, you’ll be well on your way to topping the Slayer leaderboards. For players who like to dive in a bit deeper and attempt to squeeze every bit of performance or image quality out of the game, be sure to reference our guide on Halo Infinite’s PC graphics settings.