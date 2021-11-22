Hitman 3 Year 2 content detailed, teasing new VR, ray tracing, & storyline content IO Interactive has lofty plans for bringing Hitman 3 new modes, raytracing, and further surprises 'the community has been asking for a very long time.'

With Hitman 3 having come out earlier in 2021 and the Seven Deadly Sins DLC series finally wrapped up, you might think IO Interactive is ready to tie a ribbon on the game and move on. You’d be wrong. It looks like the developers are gearing up to beef Hitman 3 up even further in 2021 with the tease of Hitman 3 Year 2 content, including a VR mode, ray tracing, new modes, new maps, new storylines, and more.

IO Interactive teased the details of its Hitman 3 Year 2 plans in a video on the Hitman YouTube channel on November 22, 2021. It all starts with some key plans at the beginning of next year, which will include bringing VR and ray tracing to Hitman 3 on PC, as well as an “Elusive Target Arcade” mode for all platforms. VR and Elusive Target Arcade will come in January and ray tracing will arrive soon after. That wasn’t all. In addition to planning new maps and storylines, the team is also planning some key surprises “the community has been asking for a very, very long time.”

If we didn't know any better, we'd say it looks like IO Interactive is teasing a home base, armory, and gun range for Hitman 3.

The end of the video teases a rather lush looking hillside complex and a look inside of an armory of guns and gadgets with Spring 2022 on the screen during. It looks like we have some delightful further things to look forward to then.

Hitman 3’s Seven Deadly Sins DLC series was a wonderful collection of missions, gear, and guns to keep the assassination fun flowing, and IO Interactive did roadmap after roadmap of free content in between, including Featured Contracts from the staff here at Shacknews!

It looks like VR, ray tracing, and the Elusive Target Arcade are just the tip of the iceberg for Hitman 3 content in 2022. We’ll report on new details as they become available on upcoming content for the game.