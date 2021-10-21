Hitman 3's Season of Wrath is bringing the conclusion to the Seven Deadly Sins DLC We've been through a great deal of feelings, themed gear, and kills that let us deep inside the mind of Agent 47. Now it's time to let loose with Wrath.

It has been a long and varied road through Hitman 3’s Seven Deadly Sins DLC series. We’ve run down targets, collected gear, and explored different facets of Agent 47 in relation to Sloth, Lust, Envy, Greed, Gluttony, and Pride. Now it’s time to close everything out with the upcoming Season of Wrath, and we just got our first look at what the DLC for this final season will entail.

IO Interactive revealed the Wrath DLC for its Seven Deadly Sins series in a press release and new video on October 21, 2021. For the included mission, The Wrath Termination, it’s looking like a chance to get wildly violent and take out all of 47’s aggression on the poor saps trying to chase him down in Dartmoor. Make them pay for challenging you and rewards await, including the Temper Suit, the Shaska Beast automatic rifle, and the Roar Flash Grenade. Access to the Wrath DLC will open up on October 26, 2021.

The Wrath DLC may represent the closing chapter of the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins series, but you can pick it up by itself for $4.99 USD or still collect the whole DLC series for $29.99. It’s been a long and varied series that even saw Shacknews included in Featured Contracts during the Season of Lust.

That said, it’s time to put a proper bookend on this DLC series. That said, we can likely expect a wealth of free content as usual when the Season of Wrath launches. That means new Featured contracts, a new Elusive Target (and a returning one as well), and other interesting offerings. Stay tuned as we wait to see what the Season of Wrath roadmap has in store for us, right here at Shacknews.