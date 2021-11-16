ShackStream: Toppling titanic towers in the Babylon's Fall Closed Beta On this ShackStream, we're diving into the beta for PlatinumGames and Square Enix's upcoming action-adventure, Babylon's Fall.

Babylon’s Fall has been in and out of the news for a few years now, but it would appear PlatinumGames and Square Enix are getting closer to a launch. There’s a new North American closed beta for the game going on right now and, we’re going to be diving in to see what the game has to offer on a special ShackStream.

The North American closed betas for Babylon’s Fall began back in August, revealed as part of Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase. The game has been in quiet development for a bit, and the previous closed betas were only on PC in the first phase. However, this latest phase opens the beta up to consoles on PS4 and PS5. Taking place in a gothic fantasy world, players take on the role of warriors that wield special gear known as Gideon Coffins. These Gideon Coffins can combine various weapons for tremendously varied effects and players will need them to fight against various foes to overcome the mighty Tower of Babylon.

Join us as we dive into Babylon’s Fall’s Closed Beta on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch it just below.

The tower awaits and our armaments are giddy. Join us as we see what Babylon’s Fall has to offer in this special ShackStream!