How to unlock the Goliath race - Forza Horizon 5 The Goliath race is one of the longest races in Forza Horizon 5 and unlocking it will take a bit of work.

Unlocking the Goliath race in Forza Horizon 5 is a momentous occasion for players. This is the game’s longest race and an iconic one for the franchise. Accessing the Goliath in Forza Horizon 5 will take a lot of effort, as it’s not available at the very start of the game. However, if you want to use the Goliath as an XP farm, it'll be worth the trouble.

How to unlock the Goliath race

The Goliath race is unlocked by simply playing through Forza Horizon 5 and earning more accolades. By earning accolades, you will be able to unlock the race via the Horizon Adventure, which is located at the bottom left of the Campaign tab. In here you can select the Mexico event and scroll down to The Goliath.

Reaching this point will take a bit of work, as you must progress a fair way through the campaign. While you’re out there driving around and completing missions, take some time to track down the barn finds, as they offer a great way to unlock new vehicles. You should also find the fast travel and XP boards so you can jump through those ranks a bit faster.

The main reason players are flocking to the Goliath race is likely due to a sneaky XP exploit. By using this race, increasing how many laps are needed to something like 50, and activating some accessibility features, players are able to earn a whole lot of XP with zero effort. The following video by Casphaz has a handy breakdown of how this is done.

Though it will take some time to unlock the Goliath race in Forza Horizon 5, it’s worth the effort as it’s a race that will take you all around Mexico. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Forza Horizon 5 page for more assistance tuning your experience.