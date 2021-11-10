All Barn Find locations - Forza Horizon 5 Discover the location of all the Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 5 so you can unlock some slick new wheels.

Barn Finds return in Forza Horizon 5, rewarding players who track them down with some unique vehicles to use when driving around Mexico. The barns are dotted all over the map, some of them off-road in tough to reach locations, so you’ll need to spend some time off the beaten track to get them all.

All Barn Finds - Forza Horizon 5

For the uninitiated, Barn Finds are one of Forza Horizons’ collectibles. These are garages that are scattered over the large map that contain a vehicle. Players that approach the garage will be rewarded with whatever vehicle sits inside. Below is a map containing the location of each Barn Find in Forza Horizon 5. Players can also spend a few dollars (real money), to have all the Barn Finds appear on the map. Alternatively, use the following images to find the barns!

The Barn Finds are scattered all over the map. Some require you to complete specific missions while others unlock as you rank up and earn more accolades.

Before you set off for the Barn Finds, it’s worth noting that they will only become available as you discover the Barn Find rumors. These are unlocked as you level up, progress through the races, and otherwise spend time playing the game. Unfortunately, you can’t just go to a location on the map and unlock the car that’s inside.

For a few of the Barn Finds, they will only become available by completing specific missions. These vehicles are the 1970 GMC Jimmy, 1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport, 1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1, and the 1968 Renault 4L Export.

To help you find the barns a bit easier, you can use the Forza Horizon 5 Drone Mode. This will be much faster than driving in circles trying to locate the barns. Activate the drone by pausing the game, going to the Creative tab, and selecting Drone Mode down the lower-right.

1963 Volkswagen Beetle

The very first Barn Find in Forza Horizon 5 rewards the Volkswagen Beetle. This is part of a Horizon adventure, meaning you will find it as you play through the story missions.

1970 GMC Jimmy

The GMC Jimmy is one of the few Barn Finds that require you to complete a specific mission and a side objective. This is available in the Horizon Apex Festival and the side objective is to reach the top of the central ruin. Completing this objective will award the Barn Find rumor.

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Sport

The Jaguar XJR-15 Sport is available in the Horizon Wilds Festival. There will be an objective to discover the lost Barn Find notes.

1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1

The Ford Escort is available in the Horizons Baja Festival. Complete the side objective that requires you to collect a sample from the spring lake you will receive the rumor.

1968 Renault 4L Export

In order to unlock the Renault 4L Export, you must purchase the La Cabana house that’s situated in the north-west of the map.

1953 Chevrolet Corvette

1956 Ford F-100

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

1993 Toyota T100 #1 Baja Truck

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

The majority of the Barn Finds in Forza Horizon 5 will be unlocked randomly as you progress through the game. There is only a handful that require specific missions and tasks to be completed in order for the rumor to activate. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Forza Horizon 5 page for more guides and the latest news.