Starfield's next big reveal will happen in summer 2022 Todd Howard claims we'll be waiting until the middle of next year to see the latest major details on Starfield.

It’s been an interesting wait for Bethesda’s Starfield to come out or even show more of what we’ll be doing in the space sci-fi RPG. Bethesda has kept a mostly tight lid on it all and it seems we’ll be waiting a bit longer to see major new details. Howard recently shared that the next big details for Starfield can be expected in a reveal in summer 2022.

This was shared in a recent Q&A hosted on the AMA Subreddit on November 10, 2021. Starfield director Todd Howard took in quite a few questions during the event, which was dedicated to The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary Edition. Despite the topic at hand, Howard did answer to a few things outside of Skyrim - notably some questions on Starfield. In answer to a question on when we might learn more about what’s going on in Starfield, Howard answered that the next big reveal for the game should be happening in summer 2022.

“We prefer to just show it, which should be next summer,” Howard wrote. “We're happy with the advancements we've been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game.”

Starfield is pretty much Bethesda’s priority for the next year or so. The team is dedicating its full effort towards getting the game done and launched by November 2022 and most other things, including the teased Elder Scrolls 6 and a possible Fallout 5 will come after that (in that order no less, as also shared by Howard). Details have been slim on the game, but we have gotten a few legitimate reveals, such as a recent look at some of the factions in the game. In the AMA, Howard also confirmed that Starfield will feature some of the most robust character creation Bethesda has offered yet, as well as full mod support.

It looks like we’ll be waiting a bit to find out more though. Stay tuned for further Starfield updates right here at Shacknews and keep your eyes on summer 2022 for the next big reveal.