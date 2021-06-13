Starfield release date set for November 2022
The new Starfield trailer revealed that the game is launching in November of 2022.
The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase was home to several new announcements and updates in the world of both companies. However, some details got the slip before their proper reveal. This was the case with Starfield, as the trailer for the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG got out just before the conference began. At the end of the trailer, we learned that Starfield will be released on November 11, 2022.
Developing...
