Geoff Keighley says The Game Awards is not 'doing any NFT stuff' There won't be any non-fungible tokens at Geoff Keighley's Game Awards 2021 extravaganza according to a recent interview.

It seems like everywhere you turn lately someone is talking about non-fungible tokens. Whether you love them or hate them, you can’t seem to escape the dialog surrounding the concept. One place you shouldn’t expect to hear a darn thing about NFTs though is, surprisingly, Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards 2021.

The fact that NFTs won’t be featured during The Game Awards 2021 comes directly from Geoff himself. In a recent interview with Epic Games on all things Geoff and Game Awards he specifically stated there would be no announcements or content of any kind focused on NFTs: “We’re not,” he said, “doing any NFT stuff.”

There you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth. We should not expect “any NFT stuff” to impede upon the video game hype train that is The Game Awards 2021. It's honestly is a bit odd considering it seems like the kind of thing that we would see from Geoff and crew considering how prevalent it’s been in the last few months. Companies like Electronic Arts have recently expressed interest in getting into NFTs and Discord just faced a big backlash from their user base after expressing interest in them as well.

Perhaps the fact that it is such a hot-button issue is why Geoff has chosen to not breach the subject during his event? Maybe he just doesn’t have room in what’s sure to be an award show that’s filled to the brim with new game trailers, announcements, and tons of awards to hand out. No matter which side of the NFT discussion you fall on, we’ll all have to turn in to The Game Awards 2021 on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST to find out if Geoff keeps his promise of an NFT-free show.