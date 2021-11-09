Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story from Runner3 makers coming next week The makers of the BIT.TRIP series are now setting their sights on Ziggs.

It's been almost two years since the Riot Forge program was first unveiled with the vision of bringing new League of Legends stories to life. While the first Riot Forge game announced was Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, it won't be the first game under that umbrella to see the light of day. Instead, it'll be a newly-unveiled project from Choice Provisions, the creators of Runner3 and the BIT.TRIP series, called Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a rhythm runner that will follow Ziggs. The main idea will be to perform bomb-jumps and bomb-attacks to the beat of the game's soundtrack in order to avoid obstacles, run around the forces of the scientist Heimerdinger, create a lot of explosive mayhem, and ultimately make it to the end of a series of stages. Anybody who has played Choice Provisions' previous titles know that this falls right into their wheelhouse, as these are essentially what the Runner series of games are at their core. More details for Hextech Mayhem will be revealed during a Riot Forge video showcase, which is set to air on Tuesday, November 16 at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Riot had first hoped to release Ruined King: A League of Legends Story under the Riot Forge umbrella first. Unfortunately, while the team aimed for a 2021 release window, it's looking increasingly unlikely that the game will release this year. Riot does, however, note that there is information about Ruined King forthcoming, promising new details in the weeks ahead, possibly at the aforementioned Riot Forge video showcase.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story will release next Tuesday, November 16 on PC (via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch. Look for it to come to the Netflix Games platform at a later date.