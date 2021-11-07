Weekend Discussion - November 7, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Halo's new marketing campaign

Xbox has been marketing Halo Infinite with a video series called UNSC Archives. These videos document the lives of ordinary citizens and those who serve in the UNSC. It manages to tap into the mocumentary style of ads that were run alongside the release of Halo 3. I still fondly remember the Believe series of videos.

Each one of these UNSC Archive videos manages to both build the lore and backstory of the Halo universe and be extremely evocative. If you don't get choked up watching Unspoken, you might need to spend some time self-reflecting. It's always great when a publisher is able to market a game using interesting ideas as opposed to just having gameplay trailers.

A discussion about Halo Infinite's movement

Weekend Discussion is my chance to talk about everything I love, and right now I'm on an Xbox and Halo bender. Part of this is obviously due to my fondness for the platform and shooter, the other part is that we're now about a month out from the release of a brand new Halo title, the first one in six years.

Though Halo Infinite's movement may not be as speedy as other games, what is impressive is the improvements that have been made to all movement options and how they work together. I've really been enjoying Shyway's content and here he goes a bit deeper into why Halo Infinite's movement is pretty neat.

Elden Ring gameplay analyzed by Vaati

The Lore Master VaatiVidya has uploaded his thoughts and commentary of the Elden Ring gameplay reveal. Can I just add in, Elden Ring is looking fantastic. It may still look, visually, like Dark Souls 3 or Sekiro, but I think this works in its favor with the art style that FromSoftware goes for. Beyond visuals, the gameplay is looking mint, with iconic Soulsborne combat mixed together with Sekiro's movement (albeit without a grapple). Next February can't come soon enough.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

This is some wholesome stuff

This is simply the best pic.twitter.com/5Q8cfMjx5j — WATCH MY COMBO VIDEO (@TheSWOOPERR) November 6, 2021

Taking the term "training buddy" to a whole new level.

Are NFTs here to stay?

every NFT looks like this pic.twitter.com/a4rTsahUFk — 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰🔪 (@MKUltraTranny) November 4, 2021

What do you think of NFTs? They seem pretty ridiculous to me.

This grappleshot in Halo: Combat Evolved mod looks great

That checkpoint is brutal, though.

A fiscally irresponsible purchase

I can't be the only one that's shocked at the price. Have you seen how much that thing is at EB Games?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

I hope you've had a beautiful weekend. Here's a photo of Rad having a nap (surprise, surpise) to brighten your evening!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.