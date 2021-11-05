New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo discloses Switch age demographic data for first time

For the first time since the console's launch, Nintendo has revealed the age demographics of Switch players.
Donovan Erskine
10

One of the most fascinating things about the Nintendo Switch leading up to and following its release, was the fact that it was being marketed towards adults. Of course, all of Nintendo’s products are designed for players of all ages, but it was clear that Nintendo was really trying to appeal to adults as well as children with its hybrid console. Now, Nintendo has revealed the age demographics of Switch players for the first time ever.

In a recent business presentation, Nintendo detailed the performance of the Nintendo Switch since its launch. It was here that the company revealed the age demographics for players on the hot console. In the graph provided, we see that young adults aged 20-25 make up the biggest share of the Switch’s demographic. From there, we see that adults well into their 40s make up a decent portion of that player base as well, with numbers quickly decreasing from there.

Interestingly enough, children only make up for a small portion of Switch players. Ages 10-12 are the biggest demographic among minors, but the numbers pale in comparison to what we see from adults. Again, this can probably be traced back to the fact that Nintendo made a clear choice to market the Switch to older audiences leading up to and after its launch. The Switch also has much more mature games than most previous consoles from the company.

With how wildly popular the Nintendo Switch is, it’s interesting to see what the age demographics for the console look like. If anything, it just reaffirms the idea that Nintendo’s products appeal to a massively wide range of audiences. During the same presentation that we got these demographic stats, the company also announced that the Nintendo Switch Online service had topped 32 million total subscribers back in September.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 5, 2021 8:30 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo discloses Switch age demographic data for first time

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      November 5, 2021 8:37 AM

      Feels bad being on the back end of that bell curve. lol

    • Psigun
      reply
      November 5, 2021 8:40 AM

      wow there are a lot more 40ish switch gamers than expected

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 5, 2021 9:09 AM

        Anybody that was a kid when the NES came out is in their 40's

        • Psigun
          reply
          November 5, 2021 9:10 AM

          you could say that about any number of things adults did when they were kids that they don't still do in their 40s

          • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 5, 2021 9:16 AM

            I see it more like being surprised that kids that watched movies in the 80's still watch movies in the 20's.

            • Psigun
              reply
              November 5, 2021 9:37 AM

              if they were watching childrens movies in large numbers in their 40s maybe

              • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 5, 2021 9:52 AM

                I don't think it should be too hard to wrap your mind around since you're an adult that still plays video games, as I'm sure many of peers do, to one degree or another, as well.

                • Psigun
                  reply
                  November 5, 2021 9:56 AM

                  i'm mostly being argumentative because you're being patronizing

                  • Psigun
                    reply
                    November 5, 2021 9:58 AM

                    also i think it shouldn't be too hard to wrap your head around that it's surprising there are more 40 y/os playing a nintendo console than 10 y/os

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 5, 2021 9:08 AM

      I'm guessing the dip in teenage years is competition from non-game shit like instagram

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 5, 2021 9:13 AM

      Huh, so not too surprised young 20 somethings are using it the most... being in college and commuting from said schools is probably a huge reason why - the portability of it is most useful to them.
      Are the games at the bottom supposed to correlate with the age too? Meaning young children are more likely to play BOTW than Smash Bros or Mario Odyssey? Cuz that's surprising.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 5, 2021 9:42 AM

      Donovan! You posted the wrong image of the demographics. I have the correct one here, please fix:

      https://i.imgur.com/Fr4F5rN.jpg

    • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 5, 2021 9:54 AM

      I would have expected more kids on the list since they released the Lite.

