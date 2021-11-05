Nintendo Switch Online had 32 million subs at the end of September Nintendo has confirmed that its Nintendo Switch Online service hit 32 million subscribers last month.

Nintendo has seen much success since the release of the Nintendo Switch four years ago, an incredible rebound from what was a shaking outing with the Wii U. Although we know the Switch has been a hit, The Big N has kept a lot of numbers to itself. Thanks to a new report from the company, we’ve got a much better idea about how well the hybrid console - specifically its online service - is doing. Nintendo has announced that Nintendo Switch Online had 32 million subscribers at the end of September.

It was in a newly released presentation from Nintendo that the gaming company revealed the Nintendo Switch Online subscriber count as of last month. The service had 32 million total subscribers in September, which Nintendo attributes to the growing number of hardware sales. The Switch has been a consistent big seller for years, and the attach rate for NSO continues to grow as more consoles get out there. Nintendo also spoke about the qualities that drive users to sign up for the online service.

By enhancing services, we have increased opportunities for members to continue playing Nintendo Switch. These enhancements include Game Trial events, which allow users to play a specific title during a specific time period and the addition of member exclusive games.

In addition to being able to play games online with friends, Nintendo Switch Online grants players access to a library of NES, SNES, and N64 games. Most recently, Nintendo also began to add DLC as an added bonus for subscribers, starting with Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise.

Nintendo Switch Online has reeled in 32 million total subscribers, and that number will likely only grow as more consoles are sold and users look to take advantage of the available benefits. For more on Nintendo and its business, stick with us here on Shacknews.