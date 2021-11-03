Nintendo 64 Switch Online controllers may be out of stock until 2022 Many players have reported issues with Nintendo Switch Online's N64 game controls not translating to regular Switch controls.

The launch of the Nintendo 64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service have been… less than ideal. A number of bugs and issues are compounded with the fact that unless you have the N64 controller Nintendo sold with the service, many of the controls simply don’t translate well to Switch controllers and you can’t really remap them. What’s worse, the N64 controller could be out of stock on Nintendo’s website up until 2022, according to Nintendo itself.

This information comes from the product page for the Nintendo 64 wireless controller for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass’s N64 game library. Going to the page shows the product to be out of stock at the time of this writing. What’s worse, there’s a note beside the Out of Stock listing that states there may not be a refresh for a while.

“More controllers will be available in 2022,” the note says plainly.

That means if you didn’t get in on a Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass, you may be waiting months to see the controller become available again.

Nintendo's N64 controller has become more of a must for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass since many of the N64 game controls didn't translate well to Switch controls and there's no way to remap them.

Button mapping on the Nintendo 64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass was always likely always going to be an issue on Switch controls, but it has also been worked out on ports like Star Fox and Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the 3DS. It makes little sense why Nintendo didn’t include options for players to remap the buttons.

It’s also not the only issue with the program. Players have also reported dissatisfaction with the port of standard controls in games like Ocarina of Time and it would seem that Nintendo removed the fog that obscured texture pop-in in a few of the games. These games are classics to be sure, but some of their handling makes the high price of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass an even tougher pill to swallow.

Nonetheless, the N64 controller for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass may have a surprise refresh if Nintendo is able to gather the supplies together. Stay tuned as we watch for new availability, or when the expected controller restock comes in 2022.