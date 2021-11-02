Rocket League gets BMW car body & collab tournament events this week Rocket League is getting some luxury vehicle class and cosmetics as the BMW M240i car body comes to play this week alongside special in-game events.

Rocket League continues to be one of the most out-of-the-box and interesting sports titles around, allowing players to play soccer in rocket-powered cars, but it’s the collaborations that developer Psyonix sets up that also continue to keep things exciting. We’ve seen crossovers like Batman and Ghostbusters in the past, but the next one is bringing a luxury automotive touch to the game. Psyonix has partnered with BMW to bring its upcoming M240i to the game as a car body alongside other cosmetics, and there are even special tournament events to go with it.

Psyonix and BMW announced their collaboration for Rocket League in a press release and trailer on November 2, 2021. Beginning on November 4, 2021, players will be able to find the classy and sleek M240i car body in Rocket League’s in-game shop, just ahead of the vehicle’s real-world release. Further cosmetics such as BMW M240i Wheels, the Thundernight Metallic Decal, United In Rivalry Animated Decal, Bavarian Hat Topper, and the BMW Player Banner are also coming to the game.

That’s not all. BMW is joining in to collaborate with Psyonix on some competitive events in the coming weeks. Starting on November 4, 16 of the world’s best Rocket League players will be competing for two days in BMW Freestyle Tournament for their chance at part of a $25,000 USD prize pool. Meanwhile, the BMW Rocket League Open, the second regional tournament in the RLCS 2021-22 European circuit, will take place from November 5 to 7. Both will be viewable throughout their duration on the Rocket League Twitch channel.

With so much BMW coming to Rocket League this week, don’t forget about the Batman and James Bond 007 content that recently came out. That said, if you want to class up your cars, then keep an eye out for the BMW M240i car body when it goes live this week.